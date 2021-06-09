Local Sports 6-9-2021

Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach has been named one of the 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, given each year to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. Schwellenbach is the first Husker to be named a semifinalist for the award since Scott Schreiber in 2018. Alex Gordon is the program’s lone recipient of the award, winning it in 2005. Johnny Dorn was a semifinalist in 2008, while Ken Harvey and Darin Erstad were finalists for the award in 1999 and 1995. The finalists will be named on June 24th. The winner of the 43rd annual award will be named in July.

Five Huskers have earned All-Tournament Honors from the Fayetteville Regional. The five include catcher Griffin Everitt, first baseman Luke Roskam, third baseman Brice Matthews, outfielder Joe Acker and pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. Pitcher Kevin Kopps of Arkansas was named the Most Valuable Player. Arkansas beat Nebraska 6-2 on Monday to win the regional.

Nebraska head cross country coach and track and field distance coach David Harris announced his retirement effective at the end of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon this weekend. Harris has served as Nebraska’s head cross country, distance and middle distance coach since 2012. It was his second stint at Nebraska, as he also coached NU’s middle distance runners and men’s sprinters and hurdlers for seven years before becoming the head cross country and track and field coach at Emporia State in 1992, where he coached for 19 years.

The “Big Red Blitz” will be coming to Hastings and Grand Island on Wednesday June 16th. Ten groups of university personnel and coaches will be hitting 20 cities across the state to meet with the fans. The Hastings/Grand Island event will feature men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, assistant football coach Travis Fisher and senior deputy athletic director John Johnson. The Grand Island event will be held at noon at the Bosselman Conference Center. The Hastings event will be at 4:00pm at Lochland. All events are free and open to the public. The Kearney event will be at the Younes Conference Center at 2:30pm and will feature head football coach Scott Frost.

Hastings Five Points Bank fell behind early and could never recover in a 5-3 loss to North Platte last night. North Platte held a 5-1 lead after just three innings. Brayden Mackey was the losing pitcher. He went four innings and gave up five runs and two hits. Mackey walked six and struck out five. Gabe Conant had two hits. Hastings is now 6-4 and will play at Columbus on Thursday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat North Platte 11-1 last night. Jayden Teichmeier had two hits and two RBI’s for the Braves. Daeton Espino was the wining pitcher. Hastings is now 6-2 and will play at Columbus on Thursday.

Hastings Runza will host Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader tonight at the Smith Complex. Hastings is 10-3 on the season. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

In other action last night, Kearney Runza took two from Lexington 8-0 and 2-1. Kearney is now 8-4. Kearney Post 52 will play a doubleheader at Lexington tonight.

ROYALS> The Los Angeles Angels hit five home runs last night to rout the Kansas City Royals 8-1. The same two teams will play at 8:38pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 8:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Philadelphia beat Atlanta 118-102. That series is now tied at one game apiece. Utah beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-109. The Jazz lead that series 1-0.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Nuggets this season. He shot 56 percent from the floor, 38 percent from three point territory and 86 percent from the free throw line.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs, Tampa Bay shut out Carolina 2-0. The Lightning win the series 4-1. Las Vegas got by Colorado 3-2. The Golden Knights lead the series 3-2.

SOFTBALL> Florida State beat Oklahoma 8-4 last night in the opener of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series. Game two of the series is set for tonight.