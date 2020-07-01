Local Sports 7-1-2020

Former Husker Shavon Shields helped Baskonia to its first Spanish ACB title in a decade with a 69-67 win over Barcalona last night. Shields finished with nine points and four rebounds in the championship game. During the seven games in the tournament, Shields averaged 10.7 points on 45 percent shooting and 3.1 rebounds per game. He played for Nebraska from 2013 to 2016.

Bishop Neumann won the Class C Invite title yesterday at the Oakland Country Club. The Cavaliers finished with a team score of 657. Oakland Craig was second with a 661. Grand Island Central Catholic was third with a 664. Doniphan/Trumbull was sixth with a 715. The tournament was organized locally and not sponsored by the Nebraska School Activities Association. It was designed to give golfers a chance to compete after missing out on their spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic won the individual championship with a 148. Ethan Schmidt of Doniphan/Trumbull was sixth with a 157.

Hastings Five Points Bank is now 9-2 on the season after sweeping a doubleheader from Grand Island Home Federal last night at Ryder Park. Gabe Conant singled in the winning run in the top of the seventh inning to give Hastings a 4-3 win in the opener. Conant also pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win. Laif Hultine limited Grand Island to just one hit in the second game as Hastings beat Home Federal 2-0. The game was called after five innings because of weather. Mason Brumbaugh and Jake Schroeder had two hits apiece. Hastings will play a doubleheader at Norfolk today beginning at 4:00pm.

In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes split a pair of games with Grand Island last night. Hastings won the first game 4-1 but dropped the nightcap13-1. Hastings will play host to Overton tonight beginning at 5:30pm. Kearney Runza split a doubleheader with North Platte last night at Bill Wood Field. North Platte scored ten runs in the fourth inning to beat Kearney 12-4 in the first game. Kearney won the second game 5-0.

The Hastings Sodbusters will play at Fremont tonight. The Sodbusters are 1-4 on the season. The Moo are 4-1. First pitch will be at 6:35pm.

There will be no minor league baseball in Omaha this summer. Major League Baseball officially canceled the season on Tuesday, leaving the Omaha Storm Chasers and many other teams across the country without a summer campaign. Major League Baseball announced it would not provide any players to its affiliated minor league clubs in the wake of coronavirus concerns. Major League baseball is expected to start a 60 game season on July 25th.

NBA> With coronavirus cases on the rise in the United States and some teams recently closing their facilities due to positive cases, NBA commissioner Adam Silver remains “pretty confident” about the NBA’s plan to safely resume play this month, but admits that a spread in the NBA community could bring the league to a halt again. The NBA is scheduled to resume games on July 30th in Orlando. The Denver Nuggets closed their team’s practice facility on Saturday after two members of the teams 35 member traveling party to Orlando tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brooklyn Nets reopened their facility yesterday after being closed for several days.

