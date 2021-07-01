Local Sports 7-1-2021

Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 9-0 last night to win the College World Series. It’s the first national championship in any sport for the Bulldogs and it came in their 12th trip to the CWS. Only Florida State and Clemson have been to Omaha as many times without winning a title. . Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter for Mississippi State. It was the first one-hitter at the College World Series since 2014. Bednar was named the Most Outstanding Player after striking out 19 batters in two games, the most in 25 years.

You can cross two names off of the list in Nebraska’s search for a new athletic director. Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard says he’s not interested in the job. Pollard has been at Iowa State for the past 17 years. Earlier this year, Iowa State extended Pollard’s contract through 2026. And former Nebraska president Hank Bounds is not interested either. Bounds was the president at Nebraska from 2015 to 2019. Nebraska is looking for a new athletic director after Bill Moos announced his retirement last week.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has added another high profile team to its non conference schedule. Multiple sources have indicated that Nebraska will play Auburn on December 11th at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The game will be part of the second annual Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Nebraska and Auburn will be part of quadruple-header event. Other games included will be LSU against Georgia Tech, Ole Miss will play Western Kentucky and Clemson will take on Drake. Nebraska is already scheduled to play North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and will have home games against Creighton and Kansas State.

Hastings Five Points Bank split a pair of games with Lincoln Southeast/JC Brager last night at Duncan Field. The Chiefs won the first game 3-2. Hastings scored the winning run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning. Markus Miller was the winning pitcher. Hastings could manage only three hits in the game. Southeast won the second game 4-1. Trayton Newman was the losing pitcher. Luke Brooks had three hits and an RBI. Hastings is now 21-9 and will play at Papillion LaVista South on Saturday.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Lexington 16-0. Braden Rutt had two hits and three RBI’s for the Braves. Lucas Gabriel was the wining pitcher. Hastings is now 20-5 and will host Omaha Creighton Prep tonight.

Hastings Runza beat Wood River 15-3. Nazareth Robinson had three hits and two RBI’s. Joe Hoffman was the wining pitcher. Runza is now 21-8.

In other action, Columbus beat Grand Island Home Federal 7-3. Home Federal is now 18-8. North Platte got by Kearney Runza 6-5. Kearney is now 17-10. Kearney Post 52 beat North Platte 7-2. Kearney is now 18-13.

ROYALS> The Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 last night. That’s the eighth straight loss for the Royals. JD Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox. The same two teams will play at 12:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities.

NBA> The Phoenix Suns will be playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in game Six of the Western Conference Finals last night. Chris Paul had 41 points for the Suns. Atlanta will play at Milwaukee tonight in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals. That series is tied 2-2.

NHL> Tampa Bay beat Montreal 3-1 last night in the second game of the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning now lead the series 2-0. Game three will be Friday night in Montreal.