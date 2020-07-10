Local Sports 7-10-2020

The Big Ten is moving to a conference only schedule for all fall sports, including football, becoming the first power conference to drastically change its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement came the day after the Ivy League announced it was cancelling all fall sports. The Ivy League is part of the FCS. The decision means Nebraska will lose non conference football games with Central Michigan, South Dakota State and Cincinnati. This will be the first time Nebraska will have a football season without non conference games since it joined the Missouri Valley Conference in 1921. The volleyball team will no longer be able to play non conference matches against teams in the surrounding area as planned, including Creighton. Soccer and cross country will also be affected. Though the move shows optimism of sports restarting soon, the Big Ten concluded its statement by saying “it’s prepared to not play” at all should the circumstances so dictate.

Hastings College has a new wrestling coach. Former University of Nebraska-Kearney assistant Josh Erickson will take over for Tyson Springer, who left the program earlier this year to take a job at Ellsworth Community College. Erickson worked with the Lopers from 2007 until 2013.

The Hastings Sodbusters beat the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 9-4 last night at Duncan Field. Cole Evans had three hits and four rbi’s for the Sodbusters. Hastings is now 7-7 on the season. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:35pm.

Hastings Five Points Bank split a doubleheader with Omaha Westside yesterday. Hastings scored four runs in the seventh inning but dropped the first game 8-5. Jake Schroeder was the losing pitcher. Laif Hultine had two hits and two rbi’s. Hastings won the second game 10-4. Hultine was the winning pitcher. Mike Boeve had three hits and three rbi’s. Hastings is now 15-4 on the season and will play host to Millard North on Sunday beginning at 1:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:15pm on 1230AM KHAS.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes split a doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast yesterday. Hastings won the first game 7-5 but dropped the nightcap 13-8. Hastings is now 14-4 on the season and will play in the Lincoln Tournament this weekend.

Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn won the Nebraska Junior Amateur in Scottsbluff. Gutschewski finished with a three round total of 218 and won by a single stroke.

The 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game is scheduled for tomorrow. Among the players participating on the South team will be Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, Connor Crumbliss of Sandy Creek, Evan Johnson of Adams Central, Ryan Marlatt of Aurora, Jackson Miller of Kearney, Keithan Stafford of Doniphan/Trumbull and Elijah Onate of Gibbon. The North roster includes Caleb Francl and Ace McKinnis of Grand Island and Rans Sanders of Northwest. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:30pm on Power 99 KKPR 98.9FM.