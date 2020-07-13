Local Sports 7-13-2020

Millard North/Big Fred’s scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat Hastings Five Points Bank 7-6 yesterday at Duncan Field. Millard North outhit Hastings 12-6. Gabe Conant was the losing pitcher. He threw 1 1/3 innings of relief and gave up three runs and five hits. Conant struck out three. Cambren Montague had one hit and three rbi’s. Hastings is now 15-5 and will play a doubleheader at North Platte on Tuesday.

Kearney Runza went 3-0 over the weekend. Kearney swept a doubleheader from Mount Michael Benedictine 2-1 and 5-3 on Friday then beat Millard North 1-0 on Saturday. Kearney is now 14-4 and will host Norfolk in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 1:00pm.

Grand Island Home Federal lost to Millard North 9-1 on Sunday. Grand Island is now 11-11.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes went 1-3 in the Lincoln Tournament. Hastings is now 15-7 and will play a doubleheader at Waverly on Wednesday.

Kearney Post 52 went 2-2 in the Lincoln Tournament. Kearney is now 10-11 and will play a twinbill at Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Hastings Sodbusters beat the Western Nebraska Pioneers 2-0 last night at Duncan Field. Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanman was the winning pitcher. He threw six innings and gave up only two hits and no runs. Schanman struck out 12 and walked one. Grant Schmidt had two hits. The Sodbusters are now 9-8 on the season and will play the Pioneers again on Wednesday.

The South beat the North 30-6 in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl football game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. The South outgained the North 319-126. Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson completed 13 of 19 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Aurora tight end and Nebraska walk on Nate Boerkircher had five receptions, 62 yards and a touchdown. Rans Sanders of Northwest had five tackles for the North defense. Kicker Alan Medoza of Omaha South was named the offensive player of the game after hitting field goals of 38, 24 and 51 yards. Jacob Ludwig of Ashland Greenwood was the defensive player of the game after recording 10 tackles including 1.5 quarterback sacks.

REDSKINS> The Washington Redskins will make it official today. They are changing their nickname. The new name will not be announced until a later date because the new name is tied up in a trademark fight.

BRAVES> Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves said in an email to season ticket holders on Sunday that they will not be changing their name, but will take a further look at the future of the tomahawk chop.

NASCAR> Rookie Cole Custer won the NASCAR race yesterday at Kentucky Speedway. He’s the first rookie to win a non-rain shortened race since Juan Pablo Montoya in 2007. Chris Buescher won a rain shortened race in August of 2016 while competing for rookie of the year. Martin Truex Junior was second followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.