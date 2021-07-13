Local Sports 7-13-2021

Big Ten Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach and junior Cade Povich of Nebraska heard their names called yesterday in the Major League Baseball draft. Schwellenbach was taken in the second round by the Atlanta Braves with the 59th overall pick. Povich was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the third round with the 98th overall pick. Povich and Schwellenbach are the first Husker teammates to be taken in the first three rounds of the Major League Baseball draft since 2005, when Alex Gordon was the number two overall pick by Kansas City and Brian Duensing was selected in the third round by Minnesota. The draft continues today with rounds 11 through 20.

Max Anderson of Nebraska earned his third freshman All America honor yesterday, as he was named a second team freshman All-American by D1 Baseball. Anderson was previously named a second team freshman All American by Perfect Game and a freshman All American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Anderson was the only freshman from the Big Ten honored by D1 Baseball. Anderson hit .332 last year with seven home runs and 32 RBI’s in 45 games.

Lexi Sun added to the Nebraska volleyball program’s impressive academic tradition on Monday, as she was named to the COSIDA Academic All America Second Team. It’s the first time in her career she’s been named an academic All-American. Her selection increased Nebraska’s total to 39 Academic All America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history.

The brackets are out for the A-7 seniors tournament that gets underway on Friday in Kearney. Lexington will play Scottsbluff in the first game at 5:00pm followed by Hastings Five Points Bank against North Platte at 7:30pm. We’ll have the Hastings game on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. In the junior’s tournament in Scottsbluff, North Platte will play Kearney Post 52 in the first game at 5:00pm followed by Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes against Scottsbluff at 8:30pm.

In Legion baseball action last night, at the B-4 junior’s tournament in York, Central City got by Sutton 3-2 and Fairbury beat Fairfield 10-3. Today, Central City will play Fairbury in the winner’s bracket final at 5:00pm followed by an elimination game between Sutton and York at 8:00pm.

At the B-6 Tournament in Gothenburg, Gothenburg beat Holdrege 3-1 in an elimination game. Gothenburg will play Broken Bow for the championship this afternoon.

At the C-6 Tournament in Boelus, Ord beat Alma 13-4. Ord will play Dannenbrog-Cairo-Boelus for the championship tonight.

MLB> Pete Alonso of the New York Mets won the Home Run Derby last night at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso beat Trey Mancini of Baltimore in the final round. Over the course of three rounds, Alonso hit 74 home runs. The Major League All Star game is set for tonight. First pitch will be at 6:30pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning at 6:00pm.

OLYMPICS> Team USA lost their second straight exhibition game last night dropping a 91-83 decision to Australia in Las Vegas. Damian Lillard had 22 points for the American’s. Kevin Durant had 17. Dating back to the 2019 World Cup, where they finished seventh, Team USA has lost four of it’s past five games. It also has lost two in a row to Australia, a team expected to contend for the gold in Japan.

NBA> Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong front runner to be the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelican’s. A 12 year NBA veteran, Green has been an assistant with the Suns for the past two seasons and spent the previous three seasons on the Golden State staff. He played one season in New Orleans in 2010-2011.

The NBA Finals will continue tomorrow night as Phoenix will play at Milwaukee. The Suns lead the best of seven series 2-1.