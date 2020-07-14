Local Sports 7-14-2020

Hastings Five Points Bank will play at North Platte tonight. Hastings is 15-5 on the season after losing to Millard North 7-6 on Sunday. Hastings swept North Platte in a doubleheader last week at Duncan Field 6-3 and 7-5. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

Kearney Runza will play host to Norfolk this afternoon. Kearney is 14-4 on the season. Action gets underway at 1:00pm at Memorial Field. Kearney Post 52 will play at Norfolk.

Randy Gregory’s return from indefinite suspension remains in limbo as training camp approaches. Gregory’s application for reinstatement has not been denied by the league, but he has not been cleared to return either. He started the reinstatement process during the offseason. The former Husker is on indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policies dating back to his rookie year in 2015. He has played in only 28 of a possible 80 regular season games in his career.

Joey Werning has been named the new head coach of the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team. Werning was an assistant coach under former coach Jonah Bradley, who stepped down earlier this summer to take a job at NCAA Division II Winona State. Werning has also coached at Kearney Catholic and Lincoln Pius. He played his college ball at Concordia before transferring to Nebraska where he served as student manager for Tim Miles.

Omaha Creighton Prep won the Covid Cup yesterday at the Players Club in Omaha. The field was made up of mostly Class A teams plus Class B power Omaha Skutt. Charlie Zielinski of Skutt, Jake Kluver of Norfolk and Josh Kramer of Creighton Prep had the low rounds of the day at 3-over par 74.

COVID 19> The National Junior College Athletic Association has approved a proposal to move its football season to the spring. Games would begin on March 25th. The proposal would also shift the season for all other fall and winter sports. Men’s and women’s basketball would begin practice on January 11th with its season starting on January 29th. Volleyball, wrestling, track and swimming would resume practice on January 4th.

The Patriot League will not play sports in the fall. The decision comes on the heels of the Ivy League cancelling its fall sports last week. The Patriot League includes American University, Army, Boston University, Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette, Leigh, Loyola and Navy. The Big Ten and the Pac 12 conferences both announced last week that they would be playing conference only schedules this football season.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has tested positive for the coronavirus before the team departed for Walt Disney World to resume their season. The NBA announced coronavirus test results on Monday. Of 322 players tested since arriving in the Orlando bubble, two were positive and have left the campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing. The league said since July 1st, 19 players have tested positive. The NBA is scheduled to resume their season on July 30th.