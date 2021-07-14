Local Sports 7-14-2021

Former Nebraska great Trev Alberts has been named the new athletic director at Nebraska. Alberts played for the Huskers from 1990 to 1993 and won the Butkus Trophy following the 1993 season. He has spent the last 12 years leading the Nebraska-Omaha athletic department, including their transition from Division II to Division I. He has also served as a college football analyst for both ESPN and CNN/SI after his playing days ended. He takes over for Bill Moos, who retired from Nebraska after 3 1/2 years.

Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich has stepped down at Ohio after 15 seasons. The 76 year old Solich compiled an overall record of 115-82 at Ohio, including a 77-46 mark in MAC play. Associate head coach and offensive coordinator Tim Albin has been named the new head coach. Albin agreed to a four year contract. Prior to his arrival at Ohio in 2005, Solich spent six years at Nebraska from 1998 to 2003, where he was 58-19, 33-15 in the Big 12.

Junior Cam Wynne was the third Husker baseball player picked in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, as he was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round yesterday. The 6-foot-6 right hander made 17 relief appearances for the Huskers this year and posted a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 19 over 17 1/3 innings and limited opposing hitters to a .113 average. Along with Wynne, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken in the second round by the Atlanta Braves and Cade Povich was picked up by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. The Huskers have now had at least three players selected in the draft nine times since 2010.

The Nebraska baseball team has picked up a pitcher from Texas A & M in the transfer portal. Mason Ornelas made 19 appearances with one start for the Aggies last year. He finished with a 3-2 record with a 5.11 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 37 innings of work. Opponents hit just .273 against Ornelas last year. The 6-foot, 210 pound Ornelas will have three years of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

Tickets to Nebraska volleyball’s annual red-white scrimmage will go on sale at 10:00am tomorrow morning. The Huskers will hold their annual scrimmage on Saturday August 21st at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. First serve will be at 6:00pm. Tickets will be available for ten dollars at huskers.com.

Husker fans can mark Thursday July 29th on their calendar, with the annual Husker Football Fan Day set for that evening. The event will run from 5:30pm until 7:30pm inside Memorial Stadium. It’s the best chance for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of fall practice. More information will be available at huskers.com.

The Nebraska football team has added a walk defensive back to their roster. Six foot, 185 pound Kyan Brumfield was previously at Texas Tech, where he appeared in six games last year, mostly on special teams. Before that, he played in 17 games with Colgate. He’s got one year of eligibility remaining.

Central City will play Sutton tonight in the championship game of the B-4 Juniors American Legion Baseball Tournament in York. Central City beat Fairbury 10-5 last night while Sutton got by York 6-5. Broken Bow won the B-6 Tournament in Gothenburg with a 2-0 win over Gothenburg. Broken Bow advances to the state tournament in Waverly. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus won the C-6 Tournament in Boelus with a 6-0 win over Ord. DCB will advance to the Class C State Tournament in Pender.

MLB> The American League extended its Major League All Star winning streak to eight games last night with a 5-2 win over the National League at Coors Field in Denver. Vladimir Guerrero and Mike Zunino hit home runs for the American League.

The Kansas City Royals will start the second half of the season on Friday with a game against Baltimore. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

OLYMPICS> Team USA bounced back from back to back losses to Australia with a 108-80 rout of Argentina last night in an Olympic exhibition game. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal scored 17 points apiece for the Americans.