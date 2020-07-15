Local Sports 7-15-2020

Nebraska men’s basketball is delaying season ticket renewals for the 2020-2021 season. The news comes as collegiate athletics considers how to safely return to competition. The men’s basketball season is scheduled to tip off on November 10th at home against Cleveland State after a November 2nd exhibition game against Peru State. Last year, Nebraska sold out its season ticket allotment by August in Fred Hoiberg’s first year as head coach. The Big Ten announced last week that the fall sports season would be conference only. There’s growing concern that the basketball season will be delayed until after the first of the year and with a conference only season as well.

Hastings Five Points Bank swept a doubleheader from North Platte First National Bank last night at Bill Wood Field. Hastings won the first game 7-0. Jake Schroeder was the winning pitcher. JT Cafferty had three hits. Hastings scored ten runs in the seventh inning to beat North Platte 11-6 in the second game. Mike Boeve threw two innings of relief and picked up the win. He also had two hits, including a home run and two rbi’s. Hastings is now 17-5 on the season and will play at Lexington tonight, beginning at 5:00pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will also be in action tonight. They’ll play at Waverly. JIH is 15-7 on the season. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

In other action yesterday, Kearney Runza split a doubleheader with Norfolk. Kearney won the first game 8-3, but dropped the nightcap 1-0. Kearney is now 15-5 and will play in the Lincoln Tournament this weekend.

Kearney Post 52 swept two games from Norfolk yesterday 2-0 and 11-0. Dawson Stutz threw a five inning no hitter in the second game for Kearney. Kearney Post 52 is now 12-11.

The Hastings Sodbusters return to action tonight against the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Duncan Field. The Sodbusters are 9-8 on the season. The Pioneers are 8-11. Game time will be at 6:35pm.

Jon Ruyle has been named the new softball coach at Kearney Catholic, replacing Russ Hiemstra, who unexpectedly passed away this spring. Ruyle was a member of two state championship legion teams, has extensive coaching experience and is the current Director of Youth Development for the Central Nebraska Softball Academy.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have reached agreement on a four year contract, worth up to 85 million dollars. The contract includes 37 million dollars due at signing, 60 million dollars guaranteed for injury and 5 million dollars in incentives. The two sides had until today to work out a long term deal. Jones will become the seventh current defensive player with at least a 60 million dollar guaranteed contract. The extension comes a week after the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a ten year contract that could be worth up to 503 million dollars.

PHILLY> City officials say that no fans will be in the stands for Philadelphia Eagles and Philladelphia Phillies games in 2020, citing safety concerns amid the conronavirus pandemic. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy says what happens in Philadelphia will not impact the NFL’s decision making for the other 31 teams.

BASEBALL> Northern Colorado’s baseball team will join the Summit League as an affiliate member beginning with the 2020-2021 season. Northern Colorado has been part of the WAC since 2014, but the move will cut down on travel costs. The Summit League includes Nebraska-Omaha, Oral Roberts, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.