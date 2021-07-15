Local Sports 7-15-2021

Hastings College has a new baseball coach. Joel Schipper will replace Steve Spongeberg, who resigned at the end of the last season. Schipper comes to Hastings after spending one season as an assistant coach at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. During his only season at Davenport, the Panthers won its first ever outright conference regular season championship, first ever conference tournament championship, first ever regional tournament berth and was one win away from going to the NCAA Division II World Series. Before that, Schipper coached the 18U Diamonds Sports Academy team from 2015-2021.

Former Nebraska linebacker Trev Alberts has been named the new athletic director at Nebraska. Alberts played for the Huskers from 1990 to 1993 and won the Butkus Trophy following the 1993 season. He went on to play three years for the Indianapolis Colts in the National Football League. Alberts has also served as a college football analyst for both ESPN and CNN/SI. For the past 12 years, he’s been the athletic director at Nebraska-Omaha. Alberts signed a five year contract at Nebraska and will be paid 800-thousand dollars per year. He was making 255-thousand dollars at Nebraska-Omaha.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-4, 244 pound defensive lineman from Jacksonville, Florida. Hayden Schwartz becomes the eighth player in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class. He is listed as a three star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is ranked as the 47th best defensive lineman in the nation and the 44th best player out of Florida. Schwartz had offers from 29 other schools including Minnesota, Northwestern, Michigan and Penn State.

Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich has stepped down as the head football coach at Ohio after 16 seasons. The 76 year old Solich compiled a record of 115-82 at Ohio, including 77-46 in the MAC. He was the coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2003.

Central City beat Sutton 8-3 last night to win the B-4 Juniors American Legion Baseball Tournament in York. Central City will advance to the Class B State Tournament this weekend in Waverly. The Class C State Tournament will be held this weekend in Pender.

The Class A juniors and seniors will begin their area tournaments this weekend. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes and Kearney Post 52 will play in Scottsbluff. Grand Island Five Points Bank and Grand Island Dinsdale will play in Fremont. On the senior’s side, Hastings Five Points Bank and Kearney Runza will play in Kearney. Grand Island Home Federal and Grand Island U-Save will play in Norfolk.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will begin the second half of the season tomorrow night by playing host to Baltimore. Kansas City is 35-53 on the season. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> Khris Middletown scored 40 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in game four of the NBA Finals last night. That series is now tied at 2-2. Game five is scheduled for Saturday in Phoenix. .

NFL> Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is facing several charges, including one on suspicion of burglary domestic violence, after he was arrested at his wife’s parents’ residence in Redmond, Washington, early Wednesday.

The wife of Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged assault involving the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback that occurred in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month. The 24 year old quarterback sustained a split upper lip and lost a tooth in the altercation.