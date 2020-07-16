Local Sports 7-16-2020

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills has been named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, given each year to the nations top running back. Mills rushed for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first season with the Huskers. He transferred to Nebraska after two years at Garden City Community College in Kansas. He landed there after being suspended at Georgia Tech, where he rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2016.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has signed four more players, including three transfers to this year’s recruiting class. New Mexico State right handed pitcher Chance Hroch, Hutchinson Community College outfielder Luke Sartori, Texas A & M right handed pitcher Cam Wynne and Millard West infielder Max Anderson will be joining the Huskers. They’ll join junior college transfers Jake Bunz and Koty Frank, who signed with the Huskers on April 16th.

The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul Minnesota is joining the Summit League. St. Thomas will officially join the league on July 1, 2021, and begin a five year transition to Division I. The addition brings the number of full time members to 10, joining Nebraska-Omaha, Denver, UMKC, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois. St. Thomas currently sponsors 20 teams. The football team will join the Pioneer Football League. The women’s hockey team will join the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. A conference decision for men’s hockey is still pending.

Hastings Five Points Bank took a pair of games from Lexington last night. Hastings won the first game 11-1 in six innings. Robb Foote was the winning pitcher. Mason Brumbaugh and Mike Boeve had two hits apiece. Daniel Espinoza threw a five inning no hitter in the second game as Hastings beat Lexington 14-0. Espinoza struck out five. Brumbaugh had three rbi’s. Hastings will play Elkhorn and Lincoln Northeast on Friday in the Lincoln Tournament.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes split a doubleheader with Waverly last night. Hastings won the first game 8-3 but dropped the nightcap 5-4. Hastings is now 16-8 on the season and will play at Sutton on Friday.

In other action, North Platte and Grand Island Home Federal split a pair of games. North Platte won the first game 6-1. Grand Island took the second game 7-6. Grand Island is now 12-12.

The Western Nebraska Pioneers beat the Hastings Sodbusters 11-3 last night at Duncan Field. The Sodbusters got outhit in the game 14-5. Hastings is now 9-9 on the season. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:35pm at Duncan Field.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot won the NASCAR All Star race last night in front of 20-thousand fans at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch was second. Kevin Harvick was third.

NFL> The Tennessee Titans and star running back Derrick Henry have reached agreement on a four year, 50 million dollar contract that includes 25.5 million dollars in guaranteed money. Henry won the NFL rushing title with 15-hundred 40 yards last season.

Myles Garrett has signed a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns that contains 100-million dollaes in total guarantees, the most ever paid to a defensive player.

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott were unable to reach an agreement on a long term deal by yesterday’s deadline, which means the quarterback wil play the 2020 NFL season on the 31.4 million dollar exclusive franchise tag.