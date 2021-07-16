Local Sports 7-16-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team has added a couple of commitments to their 2023 recruiting class. Six foot, setter and outside hitter Bergen Reilly of Sioux Falls, South Dakota is ranked as the 14th overall prospect in the class of 2023 by prepvolleyball.com. She led her team to an undefeated state championship last fall, while becoming the first underclassmen to be named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. The Huskers also got a verbal commitment from 6-foot-2, middle blocker and outside hitter Andi Jackson from Brighton, Colorado. Jackson averaged a team best 2.3 kills and 1.2 blocks per set while hitting .363 as a sophomore last season. Head coach John Cook now has three 2022 commits and two in 2023.

Hastings College has a new baseball coach. Joel Schipper will replace Steve Spongeberg, who resigned at the end of last season. Schipper comes to Hastings after spending one season as an assistant coach at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before that, he coached the 18U Diamonds Sports Academy team from 2015 to 2021.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play North Platte First National Bank tonight in the opening round of the A-7 Seniors Tournament in Kearney. Hastings is 26-11 on the season. North Platte is 30-17. The two teams have split two games so far this season. First pitch will be at 7:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:15pm on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS. In the other first round game, Lexington will play Scottsbluff at 5:00pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes is the number one seed for the A-7 Juniors Tournament in Scottsbluff. The Braves are 31-6 on the season and carry a .341 team batting average. Hastings will play Scottsbluff in the first round at 8:30pm tonight. In the first game at 5:00pm, North Platte will take on Kearney Post 52.

The Class B Juniors State Tournament gets underway tomorrow in Waverly. At 9:00am, Pierce will play Central City followed by Arlington against Waverly at noon. At 3:00pm, Chadron will take on Blair followed by Beatrice and Broken Bow at 6:00pm.

In the Class C Juniors State Tournament in Pender, Palmer Wolbach Greeley will play Lincoln Christian at 10:00am followed by Imperial against Syracuse at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm, Wisner Pilger Beemer will battle Yutan followed by Pender against Dannebrog Cairo Boelus at 7:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will start the second half of the season tonight with a game against Baltimore at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals are 35-53 on the season. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NBA> The NBA Finals will continue tomorrow night as Milwaukee plays at Phoenix. The series is tied at 2-2. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

COVID> All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge was among six New York Yankees players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, forcing the postponement of their home game against the Boston Red Sox and leaving other players on the American League All Star team undergoing testing to ensure they didn’t contract the virus. This was the eighth COVID-19 related postponement this season, but the first in nearly three months.

Bradley Beal of Team USA has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. In addition, Jerami Grant was placed in the health and safety protocol . Their game against Australia scheduled for tonight in Las Vegas has been canceled “out of abundance of caution.”