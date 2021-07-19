Local Sports 7-19-2021

For the third straight year, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given each year to the College Football Player of the Year. Martinez is coming off a shortened season in which he completed 71 percent of his passes for one thousand 55 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 521 yards and seven scores. Martinez is looking to become the Huskers fifth Maxwell Award winner joining Mike Rozier, Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch and Ndamukong Suh. ,

Three veterans have earned the honor to represent the Nebraska football team at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis this week. Defensive lineman Ben Stille, tight end Austin Allen and safety Deontai Williams will join head coach Scott Frost at the annual event. Big Ten Media Days is set for this Thursday and Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

With a roster that included three Nebraska freshmen, the United States volleyball team placed fifth at the 2021 FIVB U20 World Championship, which concluded on Sunday. Outside hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause and libero Lexi Rodriguez each played a prominent role in the United States posting a 6-2 record in the tournament. It’s the highest finish for the United States since the 2011 event. Batenhorst finished with 82 kills in the tournament. Krause had 36. Rodriguez had the eighth most digs of any player in the tournament.

After 50 years in education, including the last 41 at Creighton University, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen has announced his retirement, effective August 16th of 2021. Rasmussen has been the athletic director for the Bluejays for 27 years.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play for the championship in the Seniors A-7 Tournament. The Chiefs beat Kearney Runza 9-1 last night in the winner’s bracket final to go to 2-0 in the tournament. Trayton Newman was the wining pitcher. He went 6 1/3 innings and gave up one run and four hits. Newman struck out nine and walked one. Gabe Conant went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBI’s. Cal Higgins took the loss for Kearney, who falls to 20-14 on the season. Kearney will play North Platte in the elimination game tonight at 6:00pm. The winner will play Hastings for the championship tomorrow at 5:00pm and will have to beat Hastings twice to win the title. The win also guarantees Hastings a spot in the Class A State Tournament.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play North Platte today in the championship game of the A-7 Juniors Tournament in Scottsbluff. North Platte beat Kearney Post 52 15-2 in the elimination game yesterday. The Braves are 2-0 in the tournament after beating Scottsbluff 12-2 and Kearney Post 52 8-0. First pitch will be at 1:00pm.

Grand Island Home Federal has been eliminated from the A-6 Seniors Tournament in Norfolk after falling to Norfolk 13-7 yesterday. Grand Island U-Save was eliminated on Saturday.

In the A-6 Juniors tournament in Fremont, Grand Island Five Points was eliminated after losing to Gretna 4-3 yesterday. Grand Island Dinsdale was ousted on Saturday.

At the Class B Juniors State Tournament in Waverly yesterday, Pierce beat Blair 11-1 and Beatrice got by Waverly 5-2. In the elimination games, Chadron beat Central City 12-3 and Arlington got by Broken Bow 5-4.

At the Class C Juniors State Tournament in Pender, Lincoln Christian got by Syracuse 1-0 and Yutan beat Dannenbrog Cairo Boelus 6-5. That is the first loss of the season for DCB. In the elimination games, Palmer Wolbach Greeley got by Imperial 3-2 and Pender beat Wisner-Pilger-Beemer 8-5.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals lost to Baltimore 5-0 yesterday. Matt Harvey ended his nine game losing skid for the birds, tossing six innings and giving up just three singles with a walk and a strikeout against his former team. This was the first time since September of 2018 that Harvey pitched at least six innings and didn’t allow a run. Kansas City is now 37-55 on the season and will play at Milwaukee on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS> Team USA beat current world champion Spain 83-76 last night in its final exhibition game before heading to Tokyo. Keldon Johnson had 15 points for the Americans.

GOLF> Collin Morikawa won the Open Golf Tournament in England. He finished with a bogey free round of 4-under par 66 yesterday and finished 15-uder 265 for the tournament.

NASCAR> Aric Almirola punched his ticket for the NASCAR playoffs yesterday with a win at New Hampshire. Christopher Bell was second followed by Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.