Local Sports 7-2-2020

SODBUSTERS> The Hastings Sodbusters lost 8-3 Wednesday night in Fremont. The Sodbusters scored first stealing home on a double steal in the bottom of the first. The Moo scored 4 runs in the 8th to extend a 4-2 lead to 8-2. The Buster’s one run in the 9th wasn’t enough to start a comeback. Last night was the first away game of the season and the start of an 8 game road trip. Coach Bill Clay said on the Sodbusters’ Sodcast podcast that that long of a road trip would be challenging for the young players and coaches who are not used to that long of an away trip. Hastings Plays at Fremont again tonight before moving on to play at Pierre, South Dakota and then Gering. Hastings is back home next Thursday

LEGION BASEBALL> Hastings Five Points Bank split a double-header Wednesday night at Norfolk. Hastings only needed 5 innings to secure the first game 11-1. But Norfolk came back for a 6-1 win in the second game. Five Points is now 10-3 on the year and hosts Columbus at Duncan Field for a Thursday Double-header. Game times are at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes took two from Overton Wednesday night at Duncan Field. The Braves scored 12 runs in the first inning and never looked back for and got the 15-6 win. Hastings won the second game 7-3. Hastings hosts a slate of games for the holiday weekend. Bennington plays JIH at Duncan field Friday at 7:30 p.m., Beatrice Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m., and Grand Island Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

MLB> The St. Louis Cardinals have replaced the New York Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball hopes to announce its new schedule next week. Each team will play 60 games, 40 against division rivals and 20 against teams in the corresponding regional division in the other league. It remains unclear whether fans would be allowed at the game, which is to be televised nationally by Fox. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield.

Players returned yesterday to MLB ballparks to begin the second pre-season training of the year. Players will be tested every other day by the teams. If they have temperatures of over 100.4 they’ll be tested and sent home no matter what. So far, Ian Desmond of the Rockies and Mike Leake of the Diamondbacks, along with Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross of the Nationals, have all decided to opt out of the 2020 season — without pay. Each says they have personal or family health concerns.