Local Sports 7-2-2021

Big Ten Coach of the Year Will Bolt has received a contract extension and pay raise after leading the Nebraska baseball program to a conference title in 2021. Bolt just completed his second season with the Huskers. He received a one year contract extension that now runs through June 30, 2026. In addition he’ll receive a pay raise from 300-thousand dollars per year to 400-thousand dollars per year, making him the second highest paid baseball coach in the Big Ten Conference. Nebraska finished 34-14 this year and lost to Arkansas in the Regional Final.

The Nebraska baseball team landed in the Top 25 in three major polls to end the season. The Huskers were 17th in the D1 Baseball Poll, number 20 in Baseball America and number 21 in the College Baseball newspaper. It’s the first time in 13 years that Nebraska has been ranked in the final polls.

Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will reportedly be paid nearly three million dollars as part of the exit agreement with the university. Moos announced his retirement last week after nearly four years on the job. The payout includes Moos’ full salary for the 2021-22 academic year. A search for his replacement is underway.

Nebraska head women’s golf coach Lisa Johnson has announced the addition of long time collegiate head coach Jeanne Sutherland as the new Associate Head Coach for the Husker women’s golf program. Sutherland comes to Nebraska after spending the past ten seasons as the head coach at SMU. She previously spent 15 seasons as the head coach at Texas A & M.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes scored five runs in the second inning and went on to beat Omaha Creighton Prep 10-1 last night at Duncan Field. Haden Demuth was the winning pitcher. He allowed only two hits in five innings. Demuth struck out four and walked five. Jayden Teichmeier had three hits and three RBI’s for the Braves. Hastings is now 21-5 on the season and will play in the Hastings/Grand Island Tournament this weekend.

In other action, Kearney Post 52 shut out Fremont 5-0. Ryan Knipping was the winning pitcher. Aidan Poppe and Quinn Foster had two hits apiece. Kearney Post 52 is now 19-13.

The USHL will return to a full 62 game schedule for the 2021-2022 season following two shortened seasons due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The Tri-City Storm will open their 22nd season on Thursday September 23rd against Dubuque in the USHL Fall Classic. Their home opener is set for Friday October 8th against Waterloo, the first of 29 home games for the Storm this season. Tri-City will face Lincoln and Omaha ten times each this season. They’ll play Sioux City and Sioux Falls nine times each. In addition, the Storm will play Fargo eight times and Des Moines and Waterloo six times each.

ROYALS> The Boston Red Sox hit four home runs last night and pounded Kansas City 15-1. That’s the ninth straight loss for the Royals. Kansas City will play host to Minnesota tonight beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> In the NBA playoffs last night, Milwaukee beat Atlanta 123-112. The Bucks now lead the Eastern Conference Championship Series 3-2. Game six is coming up on Saturday. The Phoenix Suns have already locked up the Western Conference and will play in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

NHL> The NHL Stanley Cup Finals will continue tonight as Tampa Bay will play at Montreal. The Lightning lead the series 2-0.

NFL> The NFL has fined the Washington football team ten million dollars as a result of the league’s investigation into the team’s workplace culture. In addition, Tanya Snyder, who was named the team’s co-CEO this week, will take over the day to day operations and represent the franchise at league functions for the next several months. Her husband, Dan Snyder, will focus on a new stadium plan and other matters.