Local Sports 7-20-2020

The MIAA announced today that the fall sports season will be delayed until September 28th due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means football, cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis will all start about one month later than anticipated. Student athletes at UNK and all MIAA schools will report for fall camp and begin practices on August 31st. The NCAA has also approved a plan where fall sports may have split seasons, with teams playing a portion of their schedules one semester and competing for championships in another. The UNK football team will play seven games in the fall beginning with the October 3rd game at home against Missouri Western. Games against Northwest Missouri State, Lincoln University and Central Missouri will be moved to the spring. The UNK volleyball team will open October 2nd with a home match against Northwest Missouri State. The teams five matches scheduled for September will be moved to the spring. Nine of the 23 conferences in NCAA Division II have canceled fall seasons, but UNK officials don’t expect the NCAA to cancel fall sports.

The Nebraska football team has landed its second defensive back in the 2021 recruiting class. Six-foot, 188 pound Marques Buford of Oakdale, Connecticut committed to the Huskers over the weekend. Buford had over 30 other offers including ones from Texas A & M, Washington State, Arizona, Cal, Florida State, Iowa State and Ole Miss. He becomes the 13th known verbal commit in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll has been named to the watch list for the John Mackey Award, given each year to the nations top collegiate tight end in the country. Stoll hauled in 25 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown in 2019. He enters his senior campaign with 54 receptions for 568 yards and seven touchdowns. Earlier this month, running back Dedrick Mills was named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award.

Former Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman is reportedly headed for TCU. Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football program in March and did not return. He posted three straight 800-yard receiving seasons at Nebraska. At TCU, Spielman will likely have to obtain a NCAA waiver, as he has not yet graduated from Nebraska and has already used his redshirt season in 2016.

Husker pitcher Shay Schanaman threw a no hitter to lead the Hastings Sodbusters to a 7-0 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers last night in Gering. Schanaman struck out ten and walked two. It was the first no hitter in the team’s three year existence. Grant Schmidt had two hits, including a home run and two rbi’s. Hastings is now 12-10 on the season. The same two teams will play again tonight at 6:35pm.

Kearney Runza captured the championship in the Lincoln Tournament. Kearney beat Elkhorn 5-4 in the title game yesterday, scoring four runs in the first inning. Mason Casper was the winning pitcher. Will Richter had two hits and two rbi’s. Kearney is now 19-6 and will play a doubleheader at Columbus on Tuesday.

Hastings Five Points Bank went 3-1 in that Lincoln Tournament. Hastings beat Elkhorn, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest, but lost to Norris. Hastings is now 22-6 on the season and will play at Bennington tomorrow night.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes went 3-0 over the weekend. Hastings beat Sutton 10-5 on Friday, then swept a doubleheader from Lincoln Southeast on Saturday 13-10 and 8-7. Hastings is now 19-8 on the season and will host McCook in a doubleheader tomorrow night.

Kearney Post 52 went 0-4 over the weekend, dropping doubleheaders with Millard South and Lincoln Southeast. Kearney is now 12-15 and will host Columbus on Tuesday.

NASCAR> Austin Dillon won the NASCAR race yesterday at Texas Motor Speedway. Tyler Redick was second followed by Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

PGA> Jon Rahm won the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Rahm closed with a 3-over-par 75 for a 3-shot victory over Ryan Palmer. Tiger Woods battled inconsistent play and finished with a 4-over par 76. He finished six over par for the tournament, his third worst total score relative to par at the tournament in 18 appearnces. He tied for 40th place.