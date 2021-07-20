Local Sports 7-20-2021

For the third straight year, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given each year to the College Football Player of the Year. Martinez is coming off a shortened season in which he completed 71 percent of his passes for one thousand-55 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 521 yards and seven scores. Martinez is looking to become the Huskers fifth Maxwell Award winner joining Mike Rozier, Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch and Ndamukong Suh.

Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt made it official yesterday that he was hiring Rob Childress as the Director of Player Development for the Husker baseball program. Childress returns to Haymarket Park after spending the last 16 seasons as the head coach at Texas A & M. Before that he spent eight years on the staff at Nebraska.

After 50 years in education, including the last 41 at Creighton University, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen has announced his retirement, effective August 16 of 2021. Rasmussen has been the athletic director at Creighton for 27 years.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play North Platte First National Bank for the Seniors A-7 baseball championship tonight at Memorial Field in Kearney. North Platte beat Kearney Runza 10-8 in the elimination game last night. Kearney ends the season 20-15. Hastings beat North Platte 6-5 in ten innings on Friday. They split two regular season meetings. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm. North Platte would have to beat Hastings twice to win the championship.

For the second straight year, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes has won the Juniors A-7 baseball championship. The Braves beat North Platte 8-1 yesterday in Scottsbluff. Lucas Gabriel was the winning pitcher. He went 4 2/3 innings and gave up one run and five hits. Gabriel struck out one and walked three. Daeton Espino had three hits and an RBI. Hastings is now 34-6 and will play in the state tournament beginning this weekend.

At the Class B junior’s state tournament in Waverly last night, Beatrice beat Pierce 5-1, Waverly knocked off Chadron 4-1 and Blair beat Arlington 4-1. Today Beatrice will play Blair at 1:00pm followed by Pierce and Waverly at 4:00pm.

At the Class C junior’s state tournament in Pender, Yutan beat Lincoln Christian 13-12, Dannenbrog Cairo Boelus rallied to beat Palmer Wolbach Greeley 5-4 and Syracuse downed Pender 6-3. Today, Lincoln Christian will play DCB at 5:00pm followed by Yutan and Syracuse at 8:00pm.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open a series with the Milwaukee Brewers today. First pitch will be at 3:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 2:30pm on ESPN Tri Cities.

NBA> The NBA Finals continue tonight with game six in Milwaukee as the Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee lead the series 3-2. We’ll have the game following Royals baseball on ESPN Tri Cities.

NFL> Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will take part in an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast over the next three seasons according to ESPN. The Monday Night Football MegaCast will air on ESPN2 for 10 games in each of the next three seasons and will include current and former NFL players and celebrities joining the Manning brothers on the broadcast. A host has not been named. The MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of the 2021 season, including the Sept. 13 Monday Night Football opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will remain on the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast for the second straight season in 2021.