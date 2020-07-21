Local Sports 7-21-2020

The Nebraska Schools Activities Association is preparing to begin the 2020 sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girl’s golf, boy’s tennis and softball are set to begin August 10th.

The MIAA announced yesterday that the fall sports season will be delayed until September 28th, due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means football, cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis will start about one month later than anticipated. Student athletes at UNK and all MIAA schools will report for fall camp and begin practices on August 31st. The NCAA has also approved a plan where fall sports may have split seasons, with teams playing a portion of their schedules one semester and competing for championships in another. The UNK football team will play seven games in the fall and three in the spring. The volleyball team will begin the season on October 2nd. The five matches scheduled for September will be moved to the spring.

If the college football season happens this year for Rutgers, it will proceed without fans in the stands. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has set a 500 person limit on outdoor gatherings throughout the state due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The no fan policy will also apply to the New York Jets and the New York Giants of the NFL, who also play their home games in New Jersey.

Ohio State is ranked number one in Phil Steele’s Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll. Clemson is second followed by Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A & M. Rounding out the top ten are LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State. Wisconsin was 14th, Michigan 15th and Iowa number 23. Nebraska did not make the preseason poll.

The Hastings College volleyball team has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season. The Broncos had a team GPA of 3.78, the best GPA of any team at Hastings College.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play at Bennington tonight. Hastings is 22-6 on the season after going 3-1 in the Lincoln Tournament over the weekend. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will host a doubleheader with McCook tonight. JIH is 19-8 on the season. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

Kearney Runza will play at Columbus tonight. Kearney is 19-6 on the season after winning the Lincoln Tournament over the weekend. Gametime will be at 5:00pm. Kearney Post 52 will host a doubleheader with Columbus tonight at Memorial Field. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

Wahoo sisters Lauren and Haley Thiele were the top two qualifiers for the Nebraska women’s match play championship at the Kearney Country Club. Lauren had a qualifying score of 72. Haley shot a 74. Both players pick up a win in the first round of match play. Danica Badura of Aurora has also advanced to the quarterfinals.

NBA> The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association said yesterday that coronavirus tests of 346 players at the leagues bubble campus in Orlando have all came back negative. Games are scheduled to resume on July 30th after being halted in mid March amid the coronavirus pandemic.