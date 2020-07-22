Local Sports 7-22-2020

The fall sports season is a “go” for the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Council of Presidents announced yesterday the league’s intention to move forward with fall sports for 2020. Student athletes can start practices on August 15th. Competition in volleyball, cross country, tennis, baseball and softball can not begin before September 6th. Football competition can not begin before September 12th.

The Nebraska football team has received a commitment from a 6-foot, 187 pound defensive back from Buford, Georgia. Malik Williams becomes the 14th member in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Huskers over Texas, Florida and Louisville. Williams is the third consecutive defensive back to join the class, all this month, following Lardarius Webb of Jackson, Mississippi and Marques Buford of Cedar Hill, Texas.

Hastings Five Points Bank built a five run lead in the sixth inning and then held off Bennington’s rally in a 7-5 victory last night. Jacob Shaw was the winning pitcher. Mike Boeve got the save. Boeve also had three rbi’s. Hastings is now 23-6 on the season and will host Grand Island Home Federal in a doubleheader tomorrow night at Duncan Field. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes swept a doubleheader from McCook last night. JIH won the first game 15-3. Creighton Jacobitz threw a four hitter while striking out four. Hastings hammered out 13 hits in the second game to beat McCook 15-5. Cameron Brumbaugh had three hits and one rbi. Hastings is now 21-8 and will play two games in Grand Island tomorrow night.

In other action, Kearney Runza outscored Columbus 17-15. The two teams combined for 35 hits in the game. Nick Carlson had five hits and three rbi’s for Kearney, who improves to 20-6 on the season. Kearney will host North Platte on Thursday.

Kearney Post 52 took two from Columbus 8-0 and 1-0. Kearney is now 14-15. Grand Island Home Federal split a pair of games with Norfolk. Grand Island lost the first game 5-1m but won the nightcap 3-2. Grand Island is now 13-13.

Hannah Hunke of Snyder and Katie Ruge of Omaha will meet in the finals of the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship today in Kearrney. Hunke beat top seeded Lauren Thiele in the semifinals while Ruge knocked off second seeded Haley Thiele. The 18 hole championship will begin at 8:00am.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team has earned the Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lopers had a team GPA of 3.69 during the spring and a fall average of 3.58.

NFL> The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the possibility that their new 5.5 billion dollar stadium will not host fans in its debut season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams announced yesterday that the new SoFi Stadium will be limited or no capacity for this season. The Rams expect that attendance will be capped at 15-thousand to allow for social distancing. Masks also would be required. If fans are allowed, the stadium’s capacity would be 70-thousand. The Los Angeles Chargers will also play in the stadium with a similar plan.

MLB> The Major League Baseball season will get underway tomorrow with the New York Yankees playing at Washington and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kansas City will open the season on Friday at Cleveland. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.