Local Sports 7-22-2021

Big Ten Media Days gets underway today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will answer questions beginning at 10:30am this morning. He’ll be joined by players Austin Allen, Ben Stille and Deontai Williams. Coaches and players from Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan are also on the schedule for today.

The Nebraska football team is picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten West according to a poll of media members who cover the conference. Wisconsin was the choice to win the division followed by Iowa, Northwestern, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Illinois. Ohio State was the unanimous choice to win the conference for the fifth straight year. Following the Buckeyes in the East were Penn State, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been nominated for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works team. Martinez is one of 109 student-athletes across all levels nominated in 2021. Martinez has been active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program, and was one of the leaders in coordinating the Nebraska Football Road Race, which featured nearly 750 participants and raised money for pediatric brain cancer research. In addition, he has also volunteered his time for a Day of Service, Make-a-Wish, Husker Hero’s and local hospital visits throughout his career. The final 22-member team will be announced later this fall.

The Nebraska baseball team is losing two players. Pitcher Cade Povich has signed his professional contract with the Minnesota Twins. Povich was taken in the third round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft. Outfielder Jaxson Hallmark has signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros. Earlier this month, pitcher/infielder Spencer Schwellenbach signed a one million dollar contract with the Atlanta Braves while pitcher Cam Wynne signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Waverly beat Beatrice twice yesterday to win the Class B Juniors American Legion Baseball championship. The scores were 11-10 and 11-3. Yutan won the Class C Juniors State championship with a 1-0 win over Lincoln Christian.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday in the first round of the American Division of the Class A State Tournament at Omaha Westside. Game time will be at 1:00pm. In the other games, Lincoln Southeast will take on Omaha Burke at 10:00am, Bellevue West will play Gretna at 4:00pm and Omaha Westside will face Papillion LaVista South at 7:00pm.

In the National Division at Dan Hartog Field in Lincoln, Lincoln East will play Papillion LaVista at 10:00am followed by North Platte against Omaha Skutt at 1:00pm. At 4:00pm, its Millard Sox Black against Fremont followed by Lincoln North Star against Millard West at 7:00pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play Omaha Westside at 1:00pm on Saturday in the first round of the Class A Juniors State Tournament in Papillion. In the other games, Lincoln Pius will play Omaha Creighton Prep at 10:00am, Elkhorn South will take on Fremont at 4:00pm and Papillion South will play Omaha Burke at 7:00pm.

Danica Badura of Aurora has repeated as the Nebraska Women’s Amateur champion. She won by eight strokes yesterday at Indian Creek in Elkhorn. Badura shot a three round total of 221. She’s the 11th player to win multiple Nebraska Women’s Amateur titles.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals completed a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 win yesterday. Brad Keller earned his first win in over six weeks, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up three runs with six strikeouts and two walks. Kansas City will open a weekend series with Detroit on Friday.

BOWDEN> Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. The 91 year old Bowden coached the Seminoles for 34 seasons before retiring in 2009 and is the second winningest coach in Division I history with 357 victories. His teams won national championships in 1993 and 1999.