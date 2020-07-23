Local Sports 7-23-2020

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Grand Island Home Federal in a doubleheader tonight at Duncan Field. Hastings is 23-6 on the season after Tuesday’s 7-5 win over Bennington. Grand Island is 13-13. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

Kearney Runza will play host to North Platte tonight at Memorial Field. Kearney is 20-6 on the season after beating Columbus 17-15 on Tuesday. The two teams split a doubleheader on June 30th in North Platte. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. Pre-game show will be at 4:45pm on ESPN 1460 KXPN.

In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play at Grand Island Five Points tonight. Hastings is 21-8 after sweeping a doubleheader from McCook on Tuesday. Action gets underway at 5:00pm.

Kearney Post 52 split a pair of games with Ogallala yesterday, losing the first game 8-0, but taking the second game 11-1. Kearney Post 52 is now 14-17.

Millard North junior Katie Ruge won the Nebraska Women’s Match Play Golf Championship yesterday at the Kearney Country Club. Ruge beat UNO senior Hannah Hunke of Snyder 4 and 3 in the finals. Ruge becomes the second youngest winner in the 97 years of the tournament.

MLB> The Major League Baseball season will get underway tonight with the New York Yankees playing at Washington and the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Each team will play 60 games with no fans in the stands. Kansas City will open the season on Friday at Cleveland. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to play a majority of their homes games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh this season, after federal officials in Canada refused to let the team host games at the Rogers Centre. The Canadian government denied the Blue Jays request to play in Toronto because the regular season schedule would require frequent travel to the United States where COVID 19 cases are surging.

Star outfielder Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a 12 year, 365 million dollar extension that keeps the former American League MVP from reaching free agency this winter. Combined with the one year, 27 million dollar contract he’s currently playing out, Betts’ total comes to 13 years and 392 million dollars. The deal tops the previous extension record of 360 million dollars signed by Mike Trout and includes a record 65-million dollars signing bonus.

NASCAR> NASCAR teams are racing tonight at the Kansas Speedway. Kevin Harvick is on the pole for the Super Start Batteries 400. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joey Logano. Green flag will drop at 6:30pm with no fans in the stands because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance, implement strict testing, social distancing and mask requirements when the postponed race is run next month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Capacity will be limited to just 25 percent, or about 87-thousand 500 fans at the massive speedway. Its still the largest crowd for a sporting event in North America and perhaps anywhere since the pandemic shutdown began in March. The race is scheduled for August 23rd.