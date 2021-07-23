Local Sports 7-23-2021

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says he and new athletic director Trev Alberts are on the same page and he’s looking forward to the 2021 season. Frost made the comments during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis yesterday. Alberts says fans will have access to paper tickets for this season. On the schedule for today are coaches and players from Rutgers, Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State.

Former Nebraska running back Ronald Thomkins has announced his retirement from football. Thomkins signed with the Huskers in 2019 but played little while battling knee injuries. He finished with 22 yards rushing on four carries and caught one pass for ten yards. He entered the transfer portal this past spring.

The Husker track and field team announced the signing of four highly-ranked throwers yesterday. Senior Alex Talley and sophomore Max Otterdahl join the Huskers after starting their careers at North Dakota State where they both earned All-America honors. Taylor Latimer, a junior transfer from Kansas State, joins the Huskers as a two time All-American and Axelina Johannson rounds out the group as a world ranked thrower from Sweden.

Hastings Five Points Bank and Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will begin play in the Class A State Tournaments this weekend. The Chiefs will play Omaha Creighton Prep tomorrow at 1:00pm at Omaha Westside. The Braves will play Omaha Westside at 1:00pm in Papillion.

Area Tournaments will be held for the seniors in Classes B and C starting this weekend. The Class B tournaments will be held in Fairbury, Plattsmouth, West Point, Wahoo, Wayne, Minden and Alliance. The Class C Tournaments will be in Crofton, Scribner, Malcolm, Geneva, Hebron, Ravenna and Bridgeport.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals open a weekend series with Detroit tonight. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

BYE BYE> The Big 12 athletic directors and their university presidents and chancellors held a videoconference last night to discuss possible moves from Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. Both schools were invited to the meeting, but declined to participate. According to Big 12 bylaws, members would have to give the league at least 18 months notice on their intention to leave the conference, or pay a hefty exit fee. That fee would be about 76-million dollars for each school.

NFL> The NFL has added an additional COVID-19 vaccination incentive for players, threatening forfeits and loss of game checks if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes an unresolvable disruption in the regular season schedule. The league has encouraged vaccination for players, but has not required it.

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died yesterday after suffering injuries in a biking accident last week in California. He was 56. Knapp also had coaching stints with San Francisco, Atlanta, Oakland, Seattle, Houston and Denver.

NBA> The New Orleans Pelicans have named former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green as their next head coach. Green spent three seasons as an assistant with Golden State before joining the Suns. At the age of 39, he becomes the third youngest coach in the NBA.