Local Sports 7-24-2020

Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Paul Hornung Award, given each year to the most versatile player in major college football. Robinson is the only returnee among the four 2019 finalists. He caught 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns last year, while also rushing for 340 yards and three scores.

Former Nebraska defensive line coach John Blake has died of a heart attack at the age of 59. Blake was with the Huskers from 2004 to 2006 on Bill Callahan’s staff. He was also the head coach at Oklahoma from 1996 to 1998 and won a pair of Super Bowl rings as the defensive line coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Nebraska football team hopes to make up for lost time when coaches are allowed to conduct mini-camps through August 6th. Beginning today, coaches are allowed to spend 20 hours per week with their players, including unpadded, no helmet walk throughs. The plan was approved by the NCAA in mid-June. It allows for six hours of walk-throughs, six hours of team meetings and eight hours of strength and conditioning work or film review through August 6th. Pre season camp can begin after that. Nebraska missed 13 of 15 spring practices because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Nebraska football team has missed out on a couple of prospects. Outside linebacker Christian Buckhalter of Spanish Fort, Alabama committed to Oregon yesterday and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow of Milwaukee committed to Arizona State. Both players had expressed interest in Nebraska, but never visited because of restrictions in place because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Hastings Five Points Bank got strong pitching performances from Laif Hultine and Jacob Schroeder last night to beat Grand Island Home Federal in a doubleheader at Duncan Field. Hultine gave up only two hits and struck out nine in the opener as Hastings beat Grand Island 8-0. Mike Boeve, JT Cafferty, Jacob Shaw, Macrae Huyser and Schroeder had two hits apiece. Schroeder allowed four hits in the second game and also struck out nine to lead Hastings to a 7-1 win. Boeve had three hits and four RBI’s. Hastings is now 25-6 and will host Norfolk on Tuesday.

In other action, Grand Island Five Points took a pair of games from Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes, winning 4-3 and 8-7. JIH is now 21-10 and will host Sandy Creek on Saturday beginning at 11:00am. Kearney Runza split two games with North Platte, winning the first game 12-5, but dropping the nightcap 9-2. Kearney is now 21-7.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin won the Super Start Batteries 400 last night at the Kansas Speedway. It was the fifth win of the season for Hamlin. Brad Keselowski was second followed by Martin Truex Junior, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones.

NFL> Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension, that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2023 season. The 64 year old Zimmer is entering his seventh season with the Vikings after being hired as the franchise’s ninth head coach in 2014. Zimmer is the third winnigest head coach in team history with a record of 57-38-1.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team” pending the adoption of a new name. Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in Week 1 against the Eagles, and its road uniforms in Week 2 against the Cardinals. The Washington Football Teams will use these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season. Fans will be able to purchase “Washington Football Team” merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.

NHL> Seattle’s new NHL franchise will be called the Seattle Kraken’s, a reference to the mythological ocean beast. Their uniforms will feature a unique double blue theme with hints of red. The Kraken’s will begin play in the 2021-2022 season.

MLB> On the opening night of the Major League Baseball season last night, the New York Yankees beat Washington 4-1 and the Los Angeles Dodgers downed San Francisco 8-1. Fourteen games are on tap tonight including Kansas city at Clevland. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

