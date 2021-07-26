Local Sports 7-26-2021

Nebraska junior tight end Austin Allen has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, given each year to the nation’s most outstanding collegiate tight end. Allen had 18 receptions for 236 yards last season.

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens has been named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given each year to the nation’s most outstanding center. Jurgens has been the starting center at Nebraska since 2019. He led an offensive line that helped the Huskers ranked second in the Big Ten Conference in rushing last season.

Hastings Five Points Bank has been eliminated from the Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament after a pair of losses over the weekend. Hastings lost to Omaha Creighton Prep 11-4 on Saturday before dropping a 3-2 decision to Omaha Burke in the elimination game yesterday. Hastings is now 29-13 and will host the Mid South Regional Tournament at Duncan Field beginning August 4th.

Omaha Creighton Prep and Gretna will play tonight at 7:00pm in the winner’s bracket final of the American Division of the Class A State Tournament in Omaha. In the National Division in Lincoln, it’ll be Omaha Skutt against Fremont.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play Papillion LaVista South at 4:00pm this afternoon in the Class A Juniors American Legion Baseball Tournament in Papillion. The Braves beat Lincoln Pius/Sandhills Global 3-2 in the elimination game yesterday after losing to Omaha Westside 6-5 on Saturday. Haden Demuth was the winning pitcher yesterday. He went the distance and gave up seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Nicholas Conant and Elijah Johnson had two hits apiece.

The Hastings Little League All Stars will play in the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis after winning the Nebraska State Championship over the weekend. Hastings beat Kearney 9-1 in the title game. Hunter Nepple was the winning pitcher. He gave up just two hits while striking out 11. He was also 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 RBI’s. The top two teams from the Midwest Regional advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Basketball games will be played tonight at Lincoln North Star. In the girl’s game, Boston Boucher of Wood River will play for the Red team. In the boy’s game, Jack Johnson of Kearney will play for the Red team. Dei Jengmer of Grand Island Central Catholic and Cade Wiseman of Sutton will suit up for the Blue team. Jon Ladehoff of Sutton will be an assistant coach for the Blue team.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 6-1 yesterday. The Royals have now won five games in a row. Jorge Soler hit two home runs for Kansas City. Salvador Perez added a three run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win. Kansas City is now 42-55 on the season. They’ll host the Chicago White Sox beginning at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MEDIA RIGHTS> Texas and Oklahoma officially notified the Big 12 today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Oklahoma and Texas signed a Big 12 grant-of-rights agreement, in which they granted their first- and second-tier media rights for football and men’s basketball to the conference through June 30, 2025. That means the Big 12 would still own those schools’ media rights for those sports, even if they are no longer members, until the agreement expires. The announcement comes amid speculation that the two schools intend to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.