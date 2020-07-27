Local Sports 7-27-2020

The Nebraska football team has landed one of the top junior college players in the nation. Nadab Joseph committed to the Huskers over the weekend. Joseph is a 6-foot-2, 193 pound cornerback from Independence Community College in Kansas. He was a four star and top 100 national prospect out of Noland High School in Miami in 2018 and had been committed to LSU and Alabama before signing with Georgia. He enrolled at Independence instead, where he redshirted in 2018 and played just five games in 2019. He graduated from Independence in May and then took classes in Miami in order to raise his grade point average and become NCAA eligible. Joseph is tabbed at the number three overall juco product in the 2020 class and the number one cornerback. Nebraska has signed five scholarship defensive backs in the 2020 class.

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffell Trophy. The Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. Stille has been active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program throughout his career. He has also volunteered his time with FCA, TeamMates, Husker Heroes, the Nebraska Football Road Race and local hospital visits. The 2020 campaign marks the second straight year Stille has been on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

The season is over for the Kearney Runza baseball team after a player tested positive for COVID 19. Kearney was 21-7 and had games scheduled this week with Grand Island Home Federal and Hastings Five Points Bank.

Hastings Five Points Bank is 25-6 on the season and will host Norfolk tomorrow, beginning at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes is 23-10 after sweeping Fairfield/Sandy Creek in a doubleheader on Friday. Hastings will play at McCook on Tuesday.

Kearney Post 52 took a pair of games from Lexington yesterday, 20-1 and 9-0. Kearney is now 18-17 and will play host to Grand Island Five Points on Tuesday.

The 2020 East-West Nebraska All Star Football game was canceled on Friday after an East player tested positive for COVID 19, placing his teammates in quarantine. East players have been identified as close contacts and will be self-quarantining for 14 days and monitored twice a day by health officials. Anyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID 19.

The Kansas City Royals dropped two of three games to Cleveland in their season opening series, including yesterday’s 9-2 loss. Kansas City will play at Detroit tonight beginning at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze, KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> Two MLB games Monday night are being postponed because of an outbreak of the coronavirus among the Miami Marlins. The Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles is off, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies‘ home game against the Yankees. The Marlins just completed a series in Philadelphia, and seven more players and two coaches with the Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus. An outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total cases in recent days to at least 13. The Marlins remain in Philadelphia and continue to undergo testing.

NFL> Six players have been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list as teams prepare to start training camp this week. The six players include two veterans and four undrafted rookies. Being placed on the list does not mean the players have tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s possible for a player to be placed on the list due to potential exposure. Players can be activated from the list when they are healthy.

NBA> The NBA has placed Lou Williams in ten day quarantine after the Los Angeles Clippers guard was investigated by the league for what he did while on an excused absence from the Orlando, Florida, campus. The league announced Williams’ quarantine on Sunday, three days after Williams was photographed at an Atlanta strip club.

PGA> Michael Thompson won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota over the weekend. Thompson fired a 19-under par 265. Adam Long was second.