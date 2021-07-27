Local Sports 7-27-2021

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes is still alive at the American Legion Class A Juniors State Tournament in Papillion. The Braves won their second straight elimination game with a 5-3 win over Papillion South yesterday. Lucas Gabriel was the wining pitcher. He went the distance and gave up eight hits. He struck out five and walked two. Nicholas Conant and Daeton Espino had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 36-7 on the season and will play Elkhorn South at 7:00pm tonight. South is the only undefeated team left in the tournament. In the other game at 4:00pm, Omaha Burke will play Omaha Westside.

North Platte beat Lincoln Northstar 2-0 last night in the Class A Seniors State Tournament in Lincoln. North Platte will play Omaha Skutt at 4:00pm this afternoon followed by Fremont against Lincoln East at 7:00pm.

At the B-6 Seniors Tournament in Minden yesterday, Broken Bow beat McCook 4-1, Doniphan/Trumbull downed Gothenburg 7-1 and Minden got by Holdrege 9-5. Today, McCook will play Doniphan/Trumbull at 5:00pm followed by Broken Bow and Minden at 8:00pm.

At the C-6 Seniors Tournament in Ravenna, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus beat Shelton/Gibbon 14-4 and Palmer Wolbach Greeley downed Elwood 12-9. DCB will play PWG for the championship tonight.

Chelsey Jacobitz has been named the new softball coach at Kearney High. Jacobitz has been the girls basketball coach at Gibbon since 2017. She was the head softball coach at Adams Central from 2013 to 2016. Jacobitz has also been an assistant coach for the Hastings College softball team.

The 2021 MIAA Football Media Day will take place today in Kansas City. Nebraska-Kearney went 7-5 in 2019 and 2-0 in 2020. The Lopers start fall practice on Monday, August 9th with the season opener set for Thursday, September 2nd at home vs. Missouri Southern.

The Red team beat the Blue team 103-78 in the Boys Nebraska Coaches all star basketball game played last night at Lincoln Northstar. Colton Uhing of Elkhorn led the way with 17 points, including 8 for 8 from the line. Brady Timm of Yutan led the Blue team with 15 points.

In the girl’s game, the Blue team beat the Red team 84-73. Lindsay Sprakel of Crofton had a game high 23 points.

The Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Volleyball match will take place tonight at Lincoln Northstar. Paige Lukasiewicz of St. Paul and Lilly Novacek of Kearney will play for the Red Team. Lucy Bartee of Kearney, Kassidy Hudson of Aurora, Josie Jakubowski of St. Paul and Cassidy Knust of Aurora will play for the Blue team. First serve will be at 6:00pm.

ROYALS> Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second straight game and the Kansas City Royals extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox last night. Mike Minor allowed just two runs on three hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out seven. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.