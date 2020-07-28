Local Sports 7-28-2020

Former Husker Carlos Davis has signed his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The standard four year rookie contract will pay Davis 3.295 million dollars over the course of the deal. Davis was picked in the seventh round by the Steelers with the number 232nd overall pick.

Hastings Five Points Bank will close out the season tonight with a doubleheader against Norfolk at Duncan Field. Hastings is 25-6 on the season and split a doubleheader with Norfolk earlier this season. First pitch will be at 4:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 3:45pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play at McCook tonight. Hastings is 23-10 on the season. Game time will be at 5:00pm.

Grand Island Five Points split a pair of games with Columbus last night at Ryder Park. Columbus scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to beat Grand Island 6-5 in the first game. In the second game, Kevin Ramos had a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Grand Island to a 6-5 win. Grand Island is now 24-7 and will play at Kearney Post 52 tonight beginning at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on ESPN 1460 KXPN.

Sutton beat Grand Island Dinsdale 7-1 and 9-6.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which includes Wayne State, will delay the start of fall sports by nearly a month. Football and Cross Country teams will be allowed to start practicing September 2nd, with the first date of competition set for September 26th. Volleyball and soccer teams will start practicing on September 8th with the first date of competition scheduled for October 2nd. The delayed starts will result in shorter seasons. Football teams in the conference will play eight games, volleyball will play 15 matches and soccer teams will be reduced to 11 contests. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has 16 teams spread over five states. The leagues announcement comes one week after the MIAA announced it was splitting fall sports contests over the fall and spring.

The Kansas City Royals hit six home runs last night to beat Detroit 14-6. The same two teams will play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.54FM.

MLB> Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he believes the health protocals are working, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 among members of the Miami Marlins. The Marlins had at least 11 players and two coaches test positive over the past two days. Their games last night and tonight have been cancelled. The team remains in Philadelphia undergoing more testing.

NFL> Former San Francisco 49ers player Dana Stubblefield has been found guilty of rape by a Santa Clara jury. He could face 15 years to life in prison.

Washington placed quarterback Alex Smith on the physically unable to perform list after conducting physicals for its rookies and quarterbacks on Monday. Smith suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg in November of 2018 and required 17 surgeries. He’ll continue to work with trainers and the strength and conditioning staff during practices. He will not partipate in individual or team work with his teammates while on the PUP list.