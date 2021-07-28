Local Sports 7-28-2021

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given each year to the nation’s top defensive player. Domann is one of 13 players from the Big Ten Conference to make the 90 member preseason watch list. He had 58 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss in eight games last season.

The Nebraska Kearney football team has been picked by the league’s coaches to finish fourth this year in the MIAA. The Lopers were fifth in the media poll. These are the highest preseason rankings the Lopers have had in these polls since joining the conference in 2012. UNK finished 7-5 in 2019. They were 2-0 last season.

The season is over for Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes. The Braves dropped a 10-2 decision to Elkhorn South last night in the Juniors Class A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Papillion. Elkhorn South led 6-0 after just two innings. Joseph Peshek was the losing pitcher. He lasted just 2/3 of an inning and gave up five runs and two hits. Peshek walked three and struck out two. Hastings finishes the season 36-8. Elkhorn South will play Omaha Westside for the championship tonight.

In the Class A Seniors Tournaments, Fremont will play Omaha Skutt today in the National Division Championship in Lincoln. In the American Division in Omaha, Bellevue West will play Gretna. The winner will face Omaha Creighton Prep for the championship.

At the Seniors B-6 Tournament in Minden, Broken Bow beat Minden yesterday 7-5 while McCook blasted Doniphan/Trumbull 11-1. Broken Bow will play McCook for the championship at 5:00pm this afternoon. Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus beat Ord yesterday to win the C-6 championship.

The Blue team beat the Reds in four games last night to win the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Volleyball match at Lincoln North Star. The scores were 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21. Nebraska recruit Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt led the Blue team with 14 kills. The NCA All Star Softball game is set for tonight at Bowlin Stadium. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

Former Hastings College head football coach Tony Harper has a new job. Harper has been hired as the defensive coordinator at Grand Island Northwest. He was the head coach of the Broncos from 2011 to 2020.

Eight individuals and one team are among the 32nd class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame. The class includes football players Bob Squires, Shawn Bennett and Rod Schultz, football and track and field star Ryan Karr, Rob Spykstra for track and field,Bob Yoswa for men’s golf, Kendra Schwein for volleyball and Jody Schakat for Meritorius Service. The 1970 football team is also included in this year’s class. A celebration to honor the recipients will be held during homecoming week on Saturday September 18th.

ROYALS> The Chicago White Sox hit a three run homer in the eighth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 last night. The loss breaks a six game winning streak for the Royals. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.