Local Sports 7-29-2020

The NAIA Council of Presidents has voted to postpone the national championships in cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021. The decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose. The timing of the football national championship will be determined on Friday. Prior to the vote, 51 NAIA individual institutions had already opted to postpone fall competition until the spring of 2021.

Nebraska-Omaha had its fall sports schedule delayed and now three Maverick teams will play a conference only slate this season. All fall sports, soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country won’t begin until September 23rd. Because of that delay, the UNO men’s and women’s soccer teams and the volleyball team will face only other Summit League teams this season.

The NSAA is proceeding with its standard timetable for fall sports. August 20th is the first day of competition for some sports, with football and volleyball beginning on August 27th. Class A could look alittle different from the other classes. The counties with the most positive tests of COVID-19 the past 14 days have been in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. Those counties have all but six of the 31 Class A schools in football and volleyball.

Hastings Five Points Bank ended the season by dropping a pair of games to Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank last night by identical 1-0 scores at Duncan Field. Hastings left 11 runners on base in the first game and had just three hits in the second game. Dylan Rodgers and Jaden Driscoll picked up the wins for Norfolk. Hastings ends the season 25-8.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes lost two games at McCook last night. McCook scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Hastings 7-6 in the first game. McCook won the second game 8-4. Hastings is now 23-12.

Kearney Post 52 took a pair of games from Grand Island Five Points Bank last night at Memorial Field. Kearney scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Grand Island in the first game 9-8. Luke Wegner threw a five inning no hitter in the second game as Kearney beat Grand Island 10-0. Kearney is now 20-17.

ROYALS> The Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 last night. The same two teams play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on “The Breeze, KLIQ 94.5FM.

BASKETBALL> The Iowa men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student athletes tested positive for COVID 19. College basketball teams were able to start workouts with the entire team and coaches last Monday. Full preseason practices are set to begin in August.

NFL> The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive end Joey Bosa have reached agreement on a five year contract extension worth 135-million dollars. The deal includes 78-million dollars in signing bonuses and 102-million dollars in guaranteed money. Bosa’s extension amounts to the largest contract ever awarded by the Chargers and is the first contract to reach 100-million dollars in franchise history. Bosa is entering his final year of his rookie contract.. He’ll earn 14.4 million dollars this season.