Local Sports 7-29-2021

Nebraska place kicker Connor Culp has been named to the watch list for the 2021 Lou Groza Award, given each year to the nation’s top place kicker. Culp hit 13 of 15 field goals and all 20 of his extra points last season. Culp is the fifth Husker to be named to a watch list this year. Linebacker JoJo Domann was named to the Bronco Nagurski watch list, center Cam Jurgens to the Rimington Trophy watch list, tight end Austin Allen to the John Mackey Award watch list and quarterback Adrian Martinez to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has placed two players on scholarship. Wyatt Liewer is a sophomore wide receiver from O’Neill, who caught 3 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown last season. Senior Levi Falck is a graduate transfer from South Dakota. He caught 13 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in eight games last season.

Nebraska football fan day is set for today from 5:30pm until 7:30pm inside Memorial Stadium. It’s the best chance for fans to meet and greet Husker players, coaches and staff before the start of preseason practice. Additional information and restrictions are available at huskers.com.

Fremont and Gretna won Class A Seniors American Legion Baseball Championships last night. Fremont beat Omaha Skutt 7-3 to win the National Division in Lincoln. Gretna came through the loser’s bracket to beat Omaha Creighton Prep 7-2 in the championship game. Gretna got by Bellevue West 3-1 earlier in the day. This tournament finished at Omaha Skutt High School after the lights didn’t come on at Omaha Westside. Fremont will play Gretna for the Class A State Championship this weekend. The winner advances to the Mid South Regional next week in Hastings.

In the Class A Junior’s Tournament in Papillion, Elkhorn South won the championship with a 12-8 win over Omaha Westside. Broken Bow won the Seniors B-6 Tournament with an 11-2 win over McCook.

The Blue team beat the Red team 7-2 last night in the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star softball game at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln. Erin Franzluebbers of Guardian Angels Central Catholic threw the first four innings and limited the red team to just two runs while striking out five. Jenna Schinstock of Guardian Angels delivered a bases clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning.

South Dakota State golfer Matthew Schaefer has the lead after the second round of the Nebraska Amateur State Championship at the Lochland Country Club. Schaefer made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine after bogeying the par-5 first hole, and added three more birdies on the back to finish the day three shots ahead of Omaha’s Grant Jabenis. Six golfers are in a tie for third at four under.

ROYALS> Michael A. Taylor’s two out single in the bottom of the tenth inning drove home the winning run as Kansas City beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 last night. The same two teams play at 1:10pm this afternoon. Pre-game show will be at 12:30pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

MLB> Last night’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed after four Washington players and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement came one day after Nationals star Trea Turner exited the game against the Phillies in the first inning following his positive test for the virus. Players will be tested again today. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning at 11:05am this morning. Washington manager Dave Martinez says he’ll be calling up several players from Triple-A Rochester to field a full roster.