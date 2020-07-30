Local Sports 7-30-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has picked up a five-foot-nine inch guard from Chanhassen, Minnesota. Callie Hake committed to the Huskers this week. Hake will be a junior this year. As a sophomore, she averaged 22.7 points and six rebounds per game. She’s already the all time leading scorer at her high school. She is the first known commitment in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class.

Nebraska golfer Kate Smith has captured her second career Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur title. Smith fired a three round total of 215 and won the title by six strokes at the Stillwater Country Club. Smith won her first title in 2017, before adding a runner up finish in 2019.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will host Kearney Post 52 in a doubleheader tonight at Duncan Field. Hastings is 23-12 on the season after dropping a pair of games to McCook on Tuesday. Kearney Post 52 is 20-17. They’ve won six games in a row and eight of their last ten. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

There is no post season play this year for American Legion baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Bennington is hosting a 16 team Class B postseason tournament this week. The four day tournament starts today with a championship game set for Sunday. The 16 teams will be divided into an eight team North Bracket and an eight team South Bracket. The North will include Omaha Roncalli, Springfield, Omaha Concordia, Blair, Wayne, Bennington, Wahoo and Alliance. The South bracket will include Elkhorn Mt. Michael, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Ashland, Plattsmouth, Waverly, Auburn and Norris.

BIG TEN> An on-campus party at Rutgers that several athletes attended may have led to the coronavirus outbreak that forced the entire football team into a two week quarantine. Fifteen Rutgers football players have tested positive for COVID 19. Rutgers is the second team from the Big Ten conference in quarantine right now. Michigan State’s entire team has paused all workouts until at least August 4th because of recent positive tests.

Ohio State is limiting attendance to 20-thousand this season and banning tailgating. Fans inside the Horse Show will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help the spread of the coronavirus. Concessions inside the stadium will also be limited.

ROYALS> JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning to power the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals last night. Kansas City is now 2-4. The same two teams will play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show at 5:30pm on “The Breeze” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> The Chicago Cubs turned a triple play in the seventh inning of their game last night against the Cincinnati Reds. It’s the Cubs first triple play since 1997.

NBA> NBA teams will get back on the floor tonight after a four month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. Twenty two teams will play eight games before the post season begins. All games will be played inside Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. There are two games on the schedule tonight, Utah will play New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

ACC> The ACC Board of Directors have voted to proceed with an 11-game football season that begins the weekend of September 12th and includes FBS independent Notre Dame playing a full league schedule, but only if public health guidelines allow. All ACC schools and Notre Dame will play ten conference games plus one nonconference game of their choosing, and the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the ACC championship game. The nonconference game must take place in the home state of the ACC institution. The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with two built in bye weeks. The ACC championship game will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina on either December 12th or 19th.

NFL> The Kansas City Chiefs have a second starter from their Super Bowl team opt out of the upcoming season because of coronavirus concerns. Running back Damien Williams informed the team yesterday that he would sit out the 2020 season. Williams was limited to just 11 regular season games for the Chiefs last year because of injuries, but still led the team in rushing with 498 yards.