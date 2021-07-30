Local Sports 7-30-2021

Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook has landed the nation’s number one prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Outside hitter Harper Murray of Ann Arbor, Michigan has committed to the Huskers. Murray had 410 kills, 260 digs and 51 assists last season.

Delano Banton was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft last night by the Toronto Raptors. Banton becomes the second Husker drafted in the past three years and the seventh Nebraska player to be taken in the first two rounds of the draft. He played in all 27 games for the Huskers last season and averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Banton will begin his professional career next month in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from August 8-17.

Marcus Zegarowski became Creighton’s fourth men’s basketball player in seven years to be selected in the NBA Draft. He was taken with the 49th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets.

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has been named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” Stille has been active in the Huskers’ Life Skills program throughout his career. He has also volunteered his time with FCA, TeamMates, Husker Heroes, the Nebraska Football Road Race and local hospital visits. On the field, Stille has played in 33 games and has recorded 80 career tackles, including 21 for loss and 11.5 career sacks.

Former Nebraska linebackers Zach Schlager of McCook and Caden McCormack of Lincoln will play for Nebraska-Kearney this fall. Each player had entered the transfer portal. Schlager played in three games as a true freshman at Colorado State in 2018 before transferring to Nebraska. McCormack was a walk-on from Lincoln Southwest at Nebraska. He received interest from Kansas State, Kansas and Boise State coming out of high school.

Aurora native Caleb Badura shot a nine under par 63 yesterday at the Nebraska Amateur Championship at the Lochland Country Club has a share of the lead entering today’s final round. Badura’s 63 broke the Nebraska Amateur Championship record by two strokes. Badura is tied with South Dakota golfer Matthew Schaefer at 207.

The first three teams have qualified for the Mid South Regional Baseball Tournament, that will be played in Hastings beginning next Wednesday. The Cabot Railcats from Cabot, Arkansas, Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club from Grand Junction, Colorado and Dubuque County from Epworth, Iowa will be making the trip. Hastings Five Points Bank will also play in the tournament. The final slots will be determined this weekend.

Blair and Fremont will battle for the Nebraska Class A State American Legion Baseball Championship this weekend. The best of three series gets underway tonight at 6:00pm at Omaha Skutt High School. The winner will advance to the Mid South Regional next week.

The Class B Seniors State Tournament gets underway tomorrow in Crete. At 10:00am, it’s Columbus Lakeview against Central City followed by Alliance and Arlington at 1:00pm, Hickman and Broken Bow at 4:00pm and Crete against Omaha Roncalli at 7:00pm.

In the Class C Seniors State Tournament in Palmer, Tecumseh will play Stromsberg-Oscelola at 11:00am followed by Imperial and Louisville/Weeping Water at 2:00pm, Crofton and Dannebrog Cairo Boelus at 5:00pm and Palmer Wolbach Greeley against Pender at 8:00pm.

ROYALS> Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings and Salvador Perez homered as Kansas City beat the American League Central leading Chicago White Sox 5-0 yesterday. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two run shot in the first inning. Kansas City will play at Toronto tonight. First pitch will be at 6:07pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.