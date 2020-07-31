Local Sports 7-31-2020

Nebraska Wrestling Head Coach Mark Manning has announced the addition of Elise Brown Ton to the roster. Brown Ton is a native of Allen, Texas, who is a two time Texas State Champion, capturing the UIL titles in 2019 and 2020. During his senior season, he capped a 42-2 season with the state crown at 160 pounds.

The Nebraska men’s golf team has signed Jeremy Sisson to a National Letter of Intent. Sisson spent his freshman year at the University of Arkansas where he redshirted. He’ll have four years of eligibility with the Huskers. Sisson was one of the top amateur players in the country. He was one of 64 junior amateurs to qualify for the 2018 US Junior Amateur Championship. He also placed 17th at the 2018 New York State Men’s Amateur Championship.

Andy Sajevic won the Nebraska Amateur title at Happy Hollow Country Club in Omaha. The 29 year old won the tournament for the fourth time, holding off Calvin Freeman. Sajevic finished with a 4-day total of 281, which is 3 under par. Sajevic also won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2013. Nebraska golfer Tom Westenberger was third.

Last night’s game between Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes and Kearney Post 52 was rained out. Hastings finishes the season 23-12.

ROYALS> Trevor Rosenthal pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save since 2017 as the Kansas City Royals beat Detroit 5-3 last night. The Royals are now 3-4 and will host the Chicago White Sox in their home opener tonight. First pitch will be at 7:05pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

SEC> The SEC presidents and chancellors have approved a ten game, conference only football schedule for this fall beginning on September 26th. The schedule includes one open date for each school in the middle of the season, as well as an open date on December 12th for all teams. The SEC title game is scheduled for December 19th, two weeks later than planned. It’ll be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

BIG TEN> The Iowa football program’s culture has suffered from racial bias against Black players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches, according to an investigation released yesterday. Coach Kirk Ferentz is expected to keep his job. Ferentz is the longest tenured head coach in college football. The report found that many players believe Ferentz has already made several positive changes in recent weeks.

NBA> In the NBA last night, Utah beat New Orleans 106-104 and the Los Angeles Lakers got by the Clippers 103-101. There are six more games on the schedule for today.

NFL> Veteran running back LaSean McCoy has reached agreement on a one year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCoy rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He also caught 28 passes for 181 yards and another score. McCoy is third on the all time rushing chart in the NFL with 11-thousand 71 yards.

MLB> The weekend series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies has been called off, after two staffers for Philadelphia tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s the latest in a series of scheduling changes as Major League Baseball attempts to play a 60 game season amid a pandemic. Meanwhile, another Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID 19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players. Miami recently played in Philadelphia. Toronto is stuck on the road this season because the Canadian government will not led the team use their stadium in Toronto because of fears about teams traveling back and forth from the United States. Eventually the team will use a minor league ballpark in Buffalo, but that stadium is not ready to host games.