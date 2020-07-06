Local Sports 7-6-2020

Hastings College soccer coach Tim Bohnenkamp has been named the men’s state college coach of the year by the Omaha World Herald. Bohnenkamp led the Broncos to a 20-3-3 record this year and a runner up finish in the NAIA National Tournament. Meanwhile, UNK volleyball coach Rick Squiers was named the women’s coach of the year. Squiers led the Lopers to a 38-1 record this year and a national runner up finish for the second time in school history. Squiers is 676-89 since he took over as head coach in 1999.

Hastings point guard Shandra Farmer is a co-recipient of the World Herald’s Midland’s female athlete of the year award. She is sharing that honor with Concordia center Philly Lammers. Farmer was named the GPAC player of the year while Lammers was named the GPAC’s defensive player of the year.

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 6-foot-3, 195 pound wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas. Latrell Neville committed to the Huskers over the weekend. Neville is considered to be a three star prospect by most recruiting services. He originally committed to Virginia Tech and had more than 40 offers including those from Missouri, West Virginia and Florida. Neville becomes the 11th commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

Players and coaches report to camp today for the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game that is scheduled for Saturday in Kearney. Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, both teams will be practicing on the Nebraska-Kearney campus. In the past, teams worked out at Doane University in Crete and at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln. Saturday’s game gets underway at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR, beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm.

The head coach of the Hastings Sodbusters has abruptly resigned after just five games citing a personal concern for his health and safety due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide. Bill Clay was 1-4 with the team. Co-owner and general manager Scott Galusha will take over on a temporary basis.

The Sodbusters beat the Pierre Trappers 14-3 yesterday. Cole Evans, Will Richardson and Darek Bornemeier had two hits apiece. Jay Alvarez was the winning pitcher. The Sodbusters will play at the Western Nebraska Pioneers tonight beginning at 6:35pm.

The Hastings Five Points Bank American Legion Baseball team is now 12-3 on the season. Hastings will face North Platte in a doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes is now 13-3 after going 3-0 over the weekend. Hastings beat Bennington 7-6 on Friday and then beat Beatrice 6-5 and 11-10 on Saturday and Sunday. JIH will play at Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.

Grand Island Home Federal took a pair of games from Lexington yesterday 16-1 and 13-0. Jon Stoltenberg threw a no hitter in the second game while striking out nine. Home Federal is now 11-8.

Kearney Runza dropped a couple of games yesterday, losing to Papillion LaVista 6-1 and Omaha Gross 6-4. Kearney is now 10-4 and will host McCook on Wednesday.

NASCAR> Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400 yesterday when leader Denny Hamlin crashed with seven laps to go at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the 53rd career win for Harvick tying Lee Petty for 11th on NASCAR’s career list. Matt Kenseth was second followed by Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Cole Custer. Justin Allgaier drove for Jimmy Johnson who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. That stopped Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts. Allgaier was involved in an early crash and finished 37th.

NFL> The three minority owners of the Washington Redskins are seeking to sell their shares in the team because they are not happy being a partner with owner Daniel Snyder. The development comes as the team appears increasingly likely to change its name amid renewed pressure , given the national focus on human rights and social justice after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

NBA> The Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings shut down their practice facilities Sunday, after receiving the results of a recent round of testing for the coronavirus. The Bucks and Kings are among several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, that have shut down facilities for workouts in the past week. The NBA is scheduled to resume their season July 24th in Orlando.