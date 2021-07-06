Local Sports 7-6-2021

Nebraska guard Delano Banton is staying in the 2021 NBA Draft and will forego his remaining college eligibility. Underclassmen had until tomorrow to announce their intentions to stay in the draft or return to college for the upcoming season. Banton played in all 27 games for the Huskers in 2020-21. He averaged 9.6 points per game, while leading the Huskers in rebounding and assists after transferring from Western Kentucky. The NBA Draft is set for Thursday July 29th and Banton looks to be the second Husker drafted in three years, joining 2019 draft pick Isaiah Roby.

Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Gretna 8-0 yesterday to win the Cornhuskers League Championship. It’s the first title for the Braves since 2016. Daeton Espino went five innings and gave up just three hits. He struck out five and walked three. Nicholas Conant and Hayden Demuth had two hits apiece. Hastings is now 24-6 on the season and will play Omaha Central and Omaha South on Wednesday at Brown Park in Omaha.

Lincoln Northstar/Anderson Ford won the Cornhusker League Seniors Championship with a 7-6 win over Grand Island Home Federal. Cam Teinert had a two run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to win it for Northstar. Tyler Fay was the losing pitcher, but went two for four at the plate with four RBI’s. Home Federal is now 19-10,

In other action, Grand Island beat Hastings Runza 5-4 yesterday. Runza is now 26-9 and will host Sutton tomorrow night.

The Cornhusker League All Star game is set for tonight at Duncan Field. First pitch will be at 7:00pm.

ROYALS> The Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 last night. Mike Minor threw six innings for the Royals and gave up four earned runs, three hits, three walks with six strikeouts. Kansas City has now lost 11 of their last 13 games. They are 35-49 on the season. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM,

NBA> The NBA Finals get underway tonight as Milwaukee plays at Phoenix. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

NHL> In the Stanley Cup Finals last night, Montreal stayed alive with a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. Game five of the series is set for Wednesday in Tampa.

NFL> Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed his four year rookie contract, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks. The deal for the number one overall pick is estimated at 36.8 million dollars with a 24.1 million dollar signing bonus. Lawrence went 34-2 at Clemson and is expected to be an immediate starter for the Jags in year 1.

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp. The NFL has been radomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months. The NFL suspended Gordon indefinitely in December of 2019 for violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance enhancing substances. That was his sixth suspension since the 2013 season. .