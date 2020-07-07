Local Sports 7-7-2020

Nebraska continues to move forward with plans in hopes of hosting fans at sporting events this fall. The University rolled out a new mobile app yesterday where fans will have “contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season”. All tickets and parking passes will now be available on the mobile app. Fans must use the digital ticket option to gain entry instead of physical tickets. How many people will be let into games will be determined later.

Hastings High standout Connor Creech had a dream of someday playing Division I basketball. Now he’s going to get a chance. Creech has agreed to play for Northern Colorado. Creech averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Tigers last year. He graduated from Hastings High as the program’s all time leader in points and field goals made and second in assists.

The Hastings Sodbusters beat the Western Nebraska Pioneers 11-8 last night in Gering. Andrew Shaw was the winning pitcher. Casey Burnham had three hits and three rbi’s for the Sodbusters. Hastings is now 5-6 on the season. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:35pm.

All 90 players in Saturday’s Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game reported to start training camp yesterday having passed health protocols and temperature checks. Nebraska walk-on lineman Keegan Menning of Fremont has been added to the North roster. Menning was on the original roster in February but was not on the updated list last month. Kickoff will be at 2:00pm at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney football program has officially canceled the 11th Annual Loper Football Backers dinner and scholarship fundraiser. The event was originally set for April 23rd, but moved to July 22nd due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Since its inception, the event has generated 1.72 million dollars for Loper football.

In American Legion Baseball last night, Grand Island U-Save took a pair of games from Kearney Jersey’s 12-3 and 15-7. Columbus beat Grand Island Dinsdale 9-1 and 4-0.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes have reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season. The deal is worth 450 million dollars over the 10 year period and could be worth up to 503 million dollars. The extension includes a 140 million dollar injury guarantee, as well as a no trade clause. With his landmark payout over the next 12 years, Mahomes will have the richest valued contract in American professional sports, eclipsing the mark set by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. He signed a 12 year, 426.5 million dollar contract with the team in March of 2019.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open the 2020 regular season on Friday July 24th at Cleveland. Major League baseball has agreed to a 60 game season this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Its just the second time in the last six seasons that Kansas City will open the season on the road. It’s also the latest Opening Day in Royals history. First pitch will be at 6:10pm. Kansas City will play their home opener on July 31st against the Chicago White Sox. You’ll be able to catch Royals baseball action again this year on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.