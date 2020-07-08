Local Sports 7-8-2020

The Nebraska football team has picked up a 5-foot-10, 170 pound defensive back from Jackson, Mississippi. Lardarious Webb Jr. becomes the 12th member in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class. Webb totaled 51 tackles and three interceptions at a high school in Alabama last year. He plans to play his senior season at Jackson Academy so he can be closer to his father, who played nine years in the NFL, all with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Nebraska baseball team has landed a 6-foot-4, 195 pound catcher from Overland Park, Kansas. Mikey Pauley will join the 2022 class. He chose Nebraska over other offers from Missouri, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Duke and others.

Former Husker running back Rex Burkhead has reworked the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots. Burkhead’s base salary will drop from 2.5 million dollars to 1.05 million. He’ll receive 550-thousand dollars upon signing and up to 400-thousand dollars in roster bonuses. The move will save the Patriots about one million dollars in cap space. Burkhead accounted for 581 yards of total offense last year with three rushing touchdowns.

The Hastings Sodbusters hammered out 15 base hits including four home runs in a 20-11 win over the Western Nebraska Pioneers last night in Gering. Grant Schmidt was 3 for 6 at the plate with a home run and five rbi’s. Trey Kissack was the winning pitcher. The Sodbusters are now 6-6 on the season. The same two teams will play at 6:35pm tonight.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play host to North Platte First National Bank in a doubleheader tonight at Duncan Field. Hastings is 12-3 on the season. North Platte is 17-4. First pitch will be at 5:00pm. We’ll have the action on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45pm.

In other action, Kearney Runza will host McCook beginning at 4:00pm at Memorial Field. Grand Island Home Federal will battle Norfolk in two games beginning at 5:00pm at Ryder Park.

Adams Central quarterback Evan Johnson will be one of the quarterbacks for the South in Saturday’s 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game. Johnson threw for 22-hundred 24 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Patriots last season. He wrapped up his career holding every school passing record for a game, season and career. Johnson threw for a Class C-1 state record 76-hundred 32 yards in his career, surpassing a mark set by Scott Frost. He also completed a state record 540 passes. Saturday’s game begins at 2:00pm. We’ll have it on Power 99 KKPR, beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm.

Reed Malleck of York is tied for first place after the first day of the Nebraska Junior Amateur in Scottsbluff. Malleck was one of three players to shoot a one under par 71 on Tuesday. In the Nebraska Girls Amateur, Neely Adler of Lincoln has the lead after shooting a 2-over par 74. Danica Badura of Aurora is one stroke back. Malleck and Badura won the Nebraska junior match play championship last week. The girls portion of the championship wraps up today, with the 54 hole boys championship scheduled for Thursday.