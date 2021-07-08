Local Sports 7-8-2021

The Nebraska athletic department has announced that Memorial Stadium and other venues will be at 100 percent capacity for the 2021-2022 season. The Big Ten Conference did not allow general public attendance at their games last year due to the COVID pandemic.

In addition, the athletic department is now offering a three game ticket Mini Plan for the 2021 football season. Husker fans can now select any three games from a group of six Husker home games for just $195. Games included in the plan are with Fordham, Buffalo, Northwestern, Michigan, Purdue and Iowa. The only game not included in the plan is the November 6th contest with Ohio State.

The Nebraska football team is predicted to finish fourth in the Western Division of the Big Ten Conference, according to one of the top football analyst in the country. Phil Steele likes Ohio State and Wisconsin to win their respective divisions. Following the Badgers are Iowa, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois. Following the Buckeyes are Penn State, Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan State. Nebraska will open the season on August 28th at Illinois.

Lisa Hart has been named the new associate head coach of the Nebraska women’s tennis team. Prior to joining the Husker staff, Hart has spent the last 18 years as the head coach at Washington State. Hart was a tennis standout at Nebraska, finishing her career as one of the most successful women’s tennis players in school history. She was the 1995 Big Eight Freshman of the Year, recorded 74 career singles victories, and won the Big 12 Conference Number 2 singles title as a senior in 1998.

The Matt Franzen era at Hastings College will begin with two games against teams that qualified for the NAIA playoffs this spring. The Broncos will open the football season at National Runner-up Northwestern on September 4th before coming home to face Dordt the following week. Hastings will play other home games against Jamestown, Morningside, Midland and Concordia. The Broncos will be on the road against Dakota Wesleyan, Briar Cliff, Doane and Mount Marty.

Hastings Five Points Bank beat Lexington 15-3 last night. Cambren Montague had four hits and six RBI’s for the Chiefs. Trayton Newman was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 23-10 on the season and will host Gretna in the Johnny Hopp Tournament tomorrow night at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm.

In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes beat Omaha Central 4-3 and Omaha South 5-4 yesterday. The Braves are now 26-6. Hastings Runza beat Sutton 12-5. The Warriors are now 27-9.

Kearney Runza scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat Grand Island U-Save 10-2 last night. Kearney is now 18-10. Grand Island Home Federal lost to Gretna 2-1. Grand Island is now 19-11.

ROYALS> Cincinnati beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 yesterday. Brady Singer threw six innings for the Royals and gave up one run and five hits. He struck out six and walked one. The Royals bullpen gave up four runs and eight hits. Kansas City will play at Cleveland tonight beginning at 6:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> Milwaukee will play at Phoenix tonight in the second game of the NBA Finals. The Suns won the game one Tuesday 118-105. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

NHL> The Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay beat Montreal 1-0 last night to close out the series 4-1. Its the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.

GOLF> The 41st U.S. Senior Open gets underway today at the Omaha Country Club. Omaha is hosting the event for the second time in the last eight years. Kenny Perry posted a 13-under par 267 and registered a five stroke win over Fred Funk in the 2013 championship. Steve Stricker is the defending champion.