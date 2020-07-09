Local Sports 7-9-2020

The Hastings Sodbusters have a new head coach. JM Kelly has been hired to replace Bill Clay, who left the team last week because of coronavirus concerns. Kelly is entering his second season as head coach at Northern Oklahoma College. He spent the summer of 2019 as the manager for the El Dorado Broncos of the Sunflower Collegiate League, guiding the team to a 22-14 record. Kelly is also an Associate Scout with the Houston Astros.

The Hastings Sodbusters lost to the Western Nebraska Pioneers 8-6 last night in Gering. Griffin Everitt had two hits for the Sodbusters. Hastings is now 6-7 on the season and will begin a seven game homestand tonight with a game against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. First pitch will be at 6:35pm at Duncan Field.

Hastings Five Points Bank had trouble finishing games, but swept a doubleheader from North Platte last night at Duncan Field. Hastings won the first game 6-3, despite giving up three runs in the seventh inning. Jacob Shaw was the winning pitcher. Mike Boeve was 3 for 4 at the plate with two rbi’s. Hastings gave up four runs in the seventh inning of the second game but hung on for a 7-5 win. Luke Wawrzynkiewicz was the winning pitcher. Boeve was 3 for 3 with 2 rbi’s. Gabe Conant picked up the save in both games. Hastings is now 14-3 on the season and will play a doubleheader at Omaha Westside tonight.

In other action, Kearney Runza scored nine runs in the fourth inning to beat McCook 13-0. Three Kearney pitchers limited McCook to just one hit in the game. Mason Casper had two hits and two rbi’s for Kearney, who improves to 11-4 on the season.

Norfolk swept a doubleheader from Grand Island Home Federal 5-2 and 6-5. Grand Island is now 11-10.

Danica Badura of Aurora has won the Nebraska Girls Amateur at the Scottsbluff Country Club. The South Dakota commit finished with a two day total of 6-over-par 150. The victory gives Badura a clean sweep of the summer’s biggest junior events. Four weeks ago, she won the Nebraska Junior PGA Championship in Beatrice. She also won the Nebraska Girls Match Play title in Oakland. Badura won the Class B individual title for Aurora by 14 strokes last October.

Christopher Atkinson of Omaha has a one shot lead over Reed Malleck of York entering today’s final round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur in Scottsbluff. Malleck won the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship last month.

IVY> The Ivy League has ruled out playing all sports this fall, becoming the first Division I conference to say it will not hold sports this upcoming semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. No decision has been made about winter or spring Ivy League sports or whether fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021.

STANFORD> Stanford is cutting 11 of its varsity programs at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year as it deals with the ongoing financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The 11 sports that will be discontinued are mens and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling.

NASCAR> Seven time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has been cleared to drive in Sunday’s race at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday and missed Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, breaking a string of 663 consecutive starts. Johnson has twice tested negative for the virus since then.