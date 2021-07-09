Local Sports 7-9-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has picked up a graduate transfer from Arizona State. Six-foot-2 inch shooting guard Alonzo Verge played in 51 games with 30 starts during his two seasons at Arizona State, averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

A trio of Nebraska volleyball players will represent the United States at the 2021 Women’s U20 World Championships. Freshmen Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez were selected out of a group of 20 athletes to fill the 12-player roster. The World Championships will run through July 18th in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Stephen Ames and Billy Andrade share the first round lead at the U.S. Seniors Open Championship in Omaha after firing a five under par 65 on Thursday. Wes Short Junior is one stroke back. Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka are two strokes off of the pace.

The Nebraska Racing Commission will consider two more requests for live horse racing in Nebraska when they meet on July 16th in Lincoln. The agenda includes applications for tracks in York and Bellevue. In November, Nebraska voters approved casino gambling as long as it was tied to a horse track. Nebraska already has six horse racing tracks in Grand Island, Hastings, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus and Lincoln. Since the November election, casinos have been announced at five of those tracks.

Hastings Five Points Bank will play Gretna tonight in the first round of the Johnny Hopp Tournament. The Chiefs are 23-10 on the season, Gretna is 24-8. First pitch will be at 7:30pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 7:15pm. Grand Island Home Federal will play Lincoln East in the first game at 5:00pm. At Memorial Field in Kearney tonight, North Platte will play Mount Michael at 5:00pm followed by Kearney Runza against Lincoln Northstar at 7:30pm.

In other action, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes will play Omaha Skutt in the Lincoln Tournament. Hastings Runza will play Omaha Gross and the Millard Sox in the Lincoln Reserve Tournament.

ROYALS> Franmil Reyes hit a three run homer with two outs in the ninth inning last night to give the Cleveland Indians a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. The win snapped a nine game losing streak for the Indians. The same two teams will play at 6:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 5:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NBA> The Phoenix Suns now lead the NBA Finals 2-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 last night. Devin Booker scored 31 points, had five rebounds and dished out six assists for the Suns. Game three is coming up on Sunday in Milwaukee.