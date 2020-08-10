Local Sports 8-10-2020

Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday, as there is growing concern among college athletic officials that the upcoming football season and other fall sports can’t be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. A majority of the Big Ten presidents have indicated that they would like to postpone the football season until the spring. No final decision was made, but could come as early as today. Big Ten athletic directors have a conference call planned for today. Husker head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to meet with the media at 1:30pm this afternoon. The Mid American Conference announced the postponement of its season on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the Big Ten voted to keep teams in helmets only practices until further notice. Most teams were scheduled to move to padded practices either today or tomorrow.

Practice begins today for football, softball, girls golf, boys tennis and volleyball. Eight high school football teams were allowed to start practice last week because of week “0” games including Hastings High and Blue Hill.

Organized football practice at Grand Island Senior High has been delayed until August 24th after two members of the Islander football staff are quarantined due to COVID 19. One has been confirmed COVID 19 positive and another is quarantined at this time following Central District Health Department and Grand Island Public Schools protocol. The football coaching staff and the football student athletes will quarantine through August 19th, returning to school on August 20th. Students will receive their lessons online from their teachers during this time. The August 28th game between Grand Island and Kearney has been postponed. All other sports and activities will resume as scheduled today.

The start of the school year in the Omaha Public Schools has been pushed back until August 18th and will start the year remotely. All athletics and activities will be suspended for at least the first quarter. The second quarter doesn’t start until October 26th. The decision affects seven schools in Omaha, Benson, Bryan, Burke, Central, North, Northwest and South.

ROYALS> Hunter Dozier hit a two run single in his first at bat since testing positive for COVID 19 and Brady Singer earned his first major league win and the Kansas City Royals swept the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Sunday. The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. Singer allowed two runs and five hits through five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Kansas City will play at Cincinnati on Tuesday beginning at 5:40pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NASCAR> Kevin Harvick swept the Nascar races held over the weekend at the Michigan International Speedway. Harvick became the first driver since Richard Petty in 1971 to win back-to-back cup races on consecutive days. Harvick now has 55 career wins, which ties him with Rusty Wallace for tenth on the all time list.

PGA> Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship after firing a six under par 64 in the final round yesterday. Its the best round for a PGA champion in 25 years, Paul Casey finished second