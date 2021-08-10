Local Sports 8-10-2021

Former Nebraska kicker Brett Maher has signed with the New Orleans Saints. Maher will replace Will Lutz, who will miss significant time this season following core muscle surgery. Maher first entered the NFL as a punter in 2013 and has bounced around ever since. He’s spent time with six different NFL teams and three CFL teams over the years. He last kicked for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019. Maher has connected on 49 of 66 career field goals and has missed just one of 69 extra point attempts.

The Hastings College football team is picked by the league’s coaches to finish eighth this year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos were 2-8 last season, but have a new head coach this year in Matt Franzen. Morningside was the pick to win the conference title this year. Northwestern was second followed by Dordt, Midland and Concordia. Rounding out the poll were Doane, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Jamestown, Briar Cliff and Mount Marty. Hastings will open pre-season practice tomorrow. Their first game is set for September 4th at 2nd ranked Northwestern.

The Hastings Little League team is enjoying a couple of days off at the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis after picking up a pair of wins over the weekend. Hastings will play Sioux Falls of South Dakota in the winners’ bracket final on Thursday morning at 10:00am. The winner will qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game will be on ESPN.

Dubuque County will play Beverly of Maine in the first game of pool play at 1:00pm on Thursday at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Dubuque won the Mid South Regional in Hastings over the weekend.

BIG TEN> Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman is leaving the department to become the university’s vice president for strategic initiatives. Beekman took over as athletic director in February of 2018 as Michigan State was reeling over the Larry Nasser sex abuse scandal. He previously had been the vice president and secretary of Michigan States board of trustees and briefly served as university president in January of 2018. Beekman became Michigan State’s permanent athletic director in July of 2018. He hired football coach Mel Tucker in February of 2020 following the retirement of longtime coach Mark Dantoni. Beekman will remain the athletic director until his replacement is hired.

ROYALS> The New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-6 in 11 innings last night, after blowing leads in teh 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th innings. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.