Local Sports 8-11-2020

Head football coach Scott Frost says the University of Nebraska is very much in favor of playing football this fall. This comes after several reports that the Big Ten and the Pac 12 are in favor of pulling the plug on the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. The nations other Power Five Conferences, the SEC, Big 12 and the ACC still maintain they would like try to pull something off for this fall. Frost says the Nebraska athletic department would lose between 80 and 120 million dollars if we don’t play football this fall. He says other college sports programs may be eliminated, never to return.

Meanwhile, the coach says the Huskers may look elsewhere if the Big Ten Conference shuts down the season. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day also indicated on Twitter that he’s not done fighting to play this season. Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement that “the best decision right now isn’t to cancel the season.” A final decision could come today.

The Mountain West Conference is postponing its fall sports season because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountain West is the second FBS conference to postpone football and other sports, joining the Mid-American Conference, which voted to do so on Saturday. The Mountain West will look to the spring as an option for football and other fall sports.

Michael Saint of Jewell, Kansas has been named the head coach for the Hastings College Shotgun Sports team after a successful collegiate career at Fort Hays State. Saint was named the NRA All American Shooter in 2018.

The Hastings Board of Education has decided to delay the roll out of its NSAA sanctioned bowling team until the 2021-2022 school year, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it will have on the school system. The NSAA Representative Assembly voted earlier this year to add bowling as a sanctioned sport beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Bowling was previously held as a club sport in Nebraska with a state tournament.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will play at Cincinnati tonight. The Royals are 7-10 on the season and have won four straight. First pitch will be at 5:40pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Major League Baseball has had preliminary discussion about holding its postseason in a bubble type format similar to the NBA after coronavirus outbreaks on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins this season. Because Major League Baseball expanded the playoffs to 16 teams this year, the league would need at least three hubs to complete its wild card round before shrinking to a two hub format for the division series. The league championship series and the World Series could be held at one or two stadiums. Southern California, the greater Chicago area and the New York metropolitan area are being mentioned as possible sites, because of available stadiums.

NFL> The New England Patriots have reached an agreement on a one year contract with running back Lamar Miller. During three seasons with Houston, Miller ran for 29-hundred 34 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 92 passes and scored five touchdowns. He began his career with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and has 74-hundred 29 total yards from scrimmage in his career with 40 total touchdowns.