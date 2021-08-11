Local Sports 8-11-2021

Alabama is ranked number one in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide will be seeking their seventh national title under Coach Nick Saban. Clemson is second in the preseason poll followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. Rounding out the top ten are Texas A & M, Notre Dame, Iowa State, North Carolina and Cincinnati. Wisconsin is 15th, Indiana is 17th, Iowa is 18th and Penn State is 20th.

The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national TV 15 times this season, including 14 matches on the Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU. Their first appearance will be on August 28th at home against Kansas State. Nine of Nebraska’s home matches will be televised along with six road matches.

The Hastings College football team will begin fall practice today. Head coach Matt Franzen expects to have around 100 players suit up for the Broncos this year. Franzen is in his first year as the head coach of the Broncos, after taking over for Tony Harper. Hastings finished 2-8 last season. They haven’t had a winning season since 2014. They open the season on September 4th at 2nd ranked Northwestern.

The Hastings College volleyball team has been picked to finish eighth this year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Broncos were 9-10 last year. Jamestown is picked to win the conference title this year. The Jimmies were 30-2 last year and won the GPAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships. Midland is second in the preseason poll followed by Dordt, Concordia and Northwestern. Rounding out the poll were the College of St. Mary’s, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Morningside, Briar Cliff, Doane and Mount Marty. Hastings will open the season on August 20th and 21st at the KCAC Fling in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Hastings Little Leaguers will play Sioux Falls tomorrow in the winners’ bracket final of the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Hastings has beaten Fargo 1-0 and Centennial Lakes of Minnesota 2-0 so far in the tournament. Sioux Falls has victories over Davenport, Iowa 10-0 and Columbia, Missouri 7-0. The winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. First pitch will be at 10:00am. The game will be shown on ESPN.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez hit two home runs to lead the Kansas City Royals to an 8-4 win over the New York Yankees last night. Perez now has a career high 29 home runs this season. The same two teams play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cities, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.