Local Sports 8-12-2020

The Big Ten Conference has announced the postponement of the 2020 fall sports season. The postponement applies to all fall sports including football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer. Decisions regarding winter and spring sports are still being evaluated. Shortly after the announcement by the Big 10, the PAC 12 Conference announced the postponement of all sports through the end of the year. Several universities issued statements of their own, including Nebraska, which expressed disappointment in the decision. Adding that the university “will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo Sports last night that Nebraska could not pursue its own fall schedule and remain a member of the Big Ten Conference. If Nebraska isn’t able to find a way to play, this will be the first year since 1889 without a Nebraska football game in the fall. The Huskers played through the 1918 flu pandemic, two world wars, recessions and depressions. They even played rival Oklahoma one day after John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference is going ahead with plans to play this fall. Players start reporting today for the Hastings College football team. Practice begins on Saturday. Hastings will open the season on September 12th at home against Dakota Wesleyan.

The American Rivers Conference has announced the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring semester. Those sports are football, women’s and men’s soccer and volleyball. The conference intends to go forward with fall competition in women’s and men’s cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis. The American Rivers Conference includes Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln and eight schools in Iowa.

In the wake of the Big Ten decision to postpone fall sports, the executive director of the NSAA Jay Bellar told the Omaha World Herald yesterday “not to this point” has anything changed regarding the start up of high school sports next week. Four football games are scheduled for August 21st in advance of the August 27th and 28th opening weekend. Softball can begin games on August 20th and volleyball on August 27th.

The Hastings St. Cecilia football team will have a new head coach this year. When Clint Head was hired as the new activities director at St. Cecilia on April 27th, he was also named the co-head coach of the football team with Cody Jackson. Since then, Jackson has resigned. He finished 4-5 in his only season as head coach. Head was the offensive coordinator for Hastings College from 2017 to 2019. Before that, he led Doniphan/Trumbull to six playoff appearances and a state championship.

Alex Schaake of Omaha has made the cut for today’s match play bracket at the U.S. Amateur in Brandon, Oregon, after shooting a five over par 76 on Tuesday. After firing a three under par 69 on Monday, Schaake finished on the cutline in a tie for 62nd place at 2-over par 145. He’ll be among 18 players in a playoff today to determine the final three spots in the match play bracket. Luke Kluver of Norfolk finished his two rounds at four over par 147 and missed the cut. He tied for 102nd placve.

ROYALS> Joey Votto doubled home the winning run in the 10th inning last night as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. The loss ends a four game winning streak for the Royals. The same two teams will play at 5:40pm this afternoon. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.