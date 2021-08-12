Local Sports 8-12-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play an 11 game non conference schedule this year beginning with a home game against Maine on November 9th. Other home games will be against Prairie View A & M, Alabama A & M, Creighton, North Carolina Central, Indiana State, Drake and Wyoming. Nebraska will play at Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and will play Drexel and either Fresno State or San Diego in San Diego on November 26th and 27th. Nebraska will open the season with an exhibition game against Midland University on November 1st.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 exhibition win over South Dakota last night in Lincoln. The Huskers continue exhibition play on Friday by hosting North Dakota State. Their regular season opener is set for next Thursday against Western Illinois.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team is picked to finish third and the women are fifth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Preseason Polls. Morningside was picked to win the men’s title followed by Briar Cliff, Hastings, Concordia and Northwestern. Briar Cliff is on top of the women’s poll followed by Concordia, Jamestown, Morningside and Hastings.

Nebraska-Kearney will host the NCAA Division II Women’s Tennis National Indoor Championships in 2023 and 2024. The event will be held at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center which is currently under construction with a projected completion date of February 2022. The new nine million dollar facility will feature a bank of six courts and a mezzanine-level viewing area that can hold up to 150 spectators. The 2022 event will be hosted by Central Oklahoma. The University of Indianapolis will host the men’s event in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The Hastings Little Leaguers will play Sioux Falls today in the winners’’ bracket final of the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Hastings has outscored their first two opponents in the regional 3-0. Sioux Falls has outscored their opponents 17-0. First pitch will be at 10:00am. You can see it on ESPN.

ROYALS> The New York Yankees scored three runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 yesterday. Brady Singer took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. Kansas City will open a series with St. Louis on Friday night. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

MLB> Milwaukee Brewers right hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by striking out 10 consecutive batters last night in their 10-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. All of Burnes’ strikeouts came on swinging third strikes.