Local Sports 8-13-2020

Former Nebraska point guard Cam Mack is transferring to Prairie View A & M. Mack played in 28 games, including 25 starts, in his only season with the Huskers. He averaged 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He ranked third in the Big Ten in assists and steals. Mack was suspended toward the end of last season and announced his intentions to enter the NBA draft, but later withdrew.

Alex Schaake of Omaha failed to qualify for the round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur in Brandon, Oregon. Schaake was involved in an 18 player playoff yesterday after shooting a 2-over par 145 in the opening two rounds.

The Big East has become the latest conference to move their fall sporting events to the spring of 2021. The decision will impact the Creighton women’s volleyball team in addition to soccer and cross country. The decision comes one day after the Big Ten and Pac 12 announced the postponement of their fall sports, including football, due to the health concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 12 Conference is moving forward with fall sports this year. Athletes in high contact sports, including football, will get three COVID-19 tests per week. Schools not in the Big 12 Conference must follow those testing rules in the week leading up to games against Big 12 schools. The conference also released a revised football schedule on Wednesday. Teams will still play their nine plus one schedules, with nine conference games and one non conference game, but the start of the conference season will be delayed until September 26th. The schedule includes two off weeks for every team, to allow flexibility in the instance that games must be postponed. The Big 12 championship game can either be played on December 12th or 19th.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference Council of Presidents has affirmed its commitment to playing a fall athletic season. The council has issued guidelines from its GPAC Return to Play Task Force that includes testing and contact tracing information, screening procedures and fan attendance protocols. According to the release, the GPAC hopes to allow fans at most competitions which may fluctuate during the season. The GPAC will also require face masks at all competitions. GPAC teams are permitted to start practicing on Saturday. The first date of competition is set for September 5th with the first date for football games on September 12th.

The MIAA CEO Council is scheduled to meet again today to discuss the status of fall sports in their leage. At this point, the MIAA still has in place its fall schedules to begin in early October with teams reporting for fall camp at the end of this month. Earlier this month, the NCAA cancelled all fall championships in Division II and Division III. As of now, 17 of the 23 Division IIconferences have decided to hold their fall sports in the spring. Six conferences, including the MIAA were still undecided on their plans for the fall.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez had three hits to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds last night. Twelve of the Royals 19 games this year have been decided by two runs or less. Kansas City will open a weekend series at Minnesota on Friday.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs last night, Boston beat Carolina 4-3, the New York Islanders got by Washington 2-1, Colorado downed Arizona 3-0 and Vancouver downed St. Louis 5-2. Boston, New York, Colorado and Vancouver now lead their respective series 1-0.

NBA> The NBA playoffs are starting to take shape. Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Miami, Orlando, Milwaukee and Indiana have clinched spots in the East. Houston, Dallas, Denver, Oklahoma City, Utah, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angels Clippers have clinched in the West. Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and the San Antonio Spurs are battling for the final playoff spot in the West.