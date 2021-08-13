Local Sports 8-13-2021

Ten Nebraska football players are on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. The six defensive players include defensive lineman Damion Daniels, safety Marquel Dismuke, linebacker JoJo Domann, defensive lineman Ben Stille, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and safety Deontai Williams. The Husker offensive players recognized include tight end Austin Allen, quarterback Adrian Martinez, wide receiver Samori Toure and tight end Travis Vokolek. The Senior’s Bowl will be held on February 5th The Huskers are in the midst of fall camp with the 2021 opener set for Saturday August 28that at Illinois,. Kickoff for the game will be at noon.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will play North Dakota State tonight in their second exhibition game of the season. The Huskers beat South Dakota 5-0 on Wednesday. Tonight’s game gets underway at 7:05pm. Nebraska’s season opener is set for next Friday at home against Western Illinois.

Sioux Falls pitcher Gavin Weir threw a no hitter yesterday to lead Sioux Falls to a 3-0 win over Hastings in the winners’ bracket final of the Little League Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Weir struck out 17. It’s the third straight shutout for Sioux Falls in the tournament. Hastings will play Davenport of Iowa in the elimination game today at 10:00am. The winner advances to Saturday’s championship game and also qualifies for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team that won the Mid South Regional Tournament in Hastings last weekend, dropped their first game at the Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Dubuque County of Iowa lost to Beverly of Maine 8-4 yesterday in the first game of pool play. Dubuque will play Idaho Falls on Saturday at 1:00pm.

The high school football season will get underway next Friday with four “Week Zero” games. Hastings High will play host to Lincoln North Star. The Tigers finished 9-2 last year and beat the Navigators 35-8 to begin the season. Kickoff will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM, 104.1FM, and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In the other games, Blue Hill will play at Cross County, Schuyler is at Sandy Creek and Homer is at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals will open a weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals tonight. The Royals are 49-64 on the season. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Tim Anderson hit a two run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the “Field of Dreams” game as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 last night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. The two teams played next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.

NBA> Kawhi Leonard will remain with the Los Angeles Clippers after re-signing with the team on a four year, 176.3 million dollar max contract. Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 52 regular season games during his second year with the Clippers. He missed the final eight playoff games with a knee injury.

NFL> Fans attending the New Orleans Saints home games will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID 19 test from the previous 72 hours. Fans will also be required to wear masks when they aren’t eating or drinking, however the city and the Saints are still allowing full attendance inside the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is believed to be the first NFL city to have such a mandate in place for fans attending games.