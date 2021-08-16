Local Sports 8-16-2021

The Hastings Little Leaguers will play Toms River of New Jersey on Thursday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hastings won the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis on Saturday with a 6-0 win over Sioux Falls. Hastings is only the second Nebraska team ever to play in the World Series. Kearney was the first in 2012. Toms River finished second in the Mid Atlantic Regional, losing to Upper Providence of Pennsylvania 10-3 in the championship game. Thursday’s game gets underway at 4:00pm. He can see it on ESPN.

The Creighton men’s basketball team has picked up a 6-foot-5, 187 pound point guard from Northridge California. Ben Shtolzberg chose the Bluejays over Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Butler. He averaged 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year. Shtolzberg is Creighton’s first commit in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team reports to fall camp today in preparation for a season that begins this Saturday with an exhibition match at Division I Air Force. The Lopers went 38-1 in 2019 and finished as the National Runner-Up after a 3-1 setback to undefeated Cal State San Bernardino in the finals. UNK went 16-3 in a “non-countable” 2021 spring season that featured a nine match winning streak and a first place finish in the MIAA Spring Invite. They return two All Americans in middle blocker Anna Squiers and setter Madison Squiers. UNK will start the 2021 season in New York City at the Molloy College Invite on September 3rd and 4th.

Hastings College will be hosting the Bronco Athletics Fall Kickoff tomorrow night at the Reno bar in downtown Hastings. Coaches will speak about the upcoming season beginning at 7:15pm. The public is invited to attend.

Former University of Tennessee golfer David Skinns earned his 2021-2022 PGA Tour Card on Sunday. Skinns won the Pinnacle Bank Championship at Indian Creek in Omaha. Skinns finished at 14 under par. Skinns played at Tennessee from 2001 to 2005, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

ROYALS> The St. Louis Cardinals beat Kansas City 7-2 yesterday to complete a three game sweep. Kris Bubic went just 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs, nine hits, one walk and struck out one in his shortest start of his career and most runs given up. Kansas City will play host to Houston tonight at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NASCAR> AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR race yesterday on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the first Cup victory for Allmendinger. Ryan Blaney finished second followed by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot and Matt DiBenedetto.