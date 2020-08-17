Local Sports 8-17-2020

The Nebraska football team has landed a 6-foot-3, 200 pound wide receiver from Naples, Florida. Kamonte Grimes committed to the Huskers yesterday. Grimes is a consensus three star prospect from Palmetto Ridge High School. In his high school career, Grimes has 40 rushes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 68 receptions for 11-hundred 52 yards and eight scores. He had other offers from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Central Florida and Wisconsin. He becomes the 14th known verbal commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class.

The news came after Nebraska lost outside linebacker Will Schweitzer of Los Gatos, California. Schweitzer decommitted, then committed to Notre Dame. Schweitzer held over 20 scholarship offers when he pledged to the Huskers in June. That leaves Nebraska with just one outside linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class, 6-foot-5, 205 pound Patrick Payton of Miami, Florida.

Six foot-3 inch center, Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius has had a change of heart. Markowski has decommitted from South Dakota State and has accepted a scholarship offer from Nebraska. Markowski is the daughter of former Husker Andy Markowski. She averaged 21.5 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Thunderbolts last season and tied a 36 year old Class A State Tournament record in March as her team won the state title.

Coaches for next summer’s Shrine Bowl football game have been announced. Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview will be the head coach of the North. He’ll be assisted by Mike Kayl of Gretna, Judson Hall of Scottsbluff, Russ Plager of Wayne, Wade McVey of Bellevue West and Jeff Bargen of Columbus Lakeview. Mark McLaughlin of Platteview will be the head coach of the South. His assistants will include Dustin Krohnhofman of Arapahoe, Tony Janssen of Auburn, Tim Clemenger of Papillion LaVista South, Jordan Bald of Platteview and Jeff Montgomery of Gibbon.

BIG TEN> Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition requesting the Big Ten immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. The petition had more than 200-thousand signatures as of last night. The petition follows the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 season based on medical advice and a vote from the conference’s presidents and chancellors. In the petition, Fields wrote that the players believe “the safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19.”

ROYALS> Max Kepler hit a two run homer to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals yesterday. Rookie Brady Singer allowed three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Royals. Kansas City is now 9-13 on the season. The same two teams play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

NASCAR> Chase Elliot won NASCAR’s first Cup Series event on the road course at Daytona International Speedway yesterday. It was the third win on a road course for the 24 year old driver. Denny Hamlin was second followed by Martin Truex Junior, Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.

NBA> The NBA playoffs get underway today. The schedule includes Utah against Denver, Brooklyn will play Toronto, Philadelphia will take on Boston and Dallas will face the LA Clippers. Tomorrow, Orlando will battle Milwaukee, Miami will play Indiana, Oklahoma City will face Houston and the Portland Trailblazers will battle the Los Angeles Lakers.

NHL> In the NHL playoffs yesterday, the New York Islanders got by Washington 2-1. New York leads the series 2-0. Dallas got by Calgary 5-4. That series is tied 2-2. Chicago beat Las Vegas 3-1. The Golden Knights still lead the series 3-1. Philadelphia blanked Montreal 1-0. The Flyers lead the series 2-1. St. Louis knocked off Vancouver 3-2. The Canucks lead the series 2-1.